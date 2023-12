New App and Web Product is Available Starting December 6th in Select States

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today unveiled DraftKings Pick6 as the company’s new peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant based around a simple “more or less” mechanic for individual player statistics. This latest fantasy variant will debut in six states initially, starting December 6th for Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin with additional rollouts expected to follow. Pick6 will feature player picks for NFL and NBA contests at launch.

“For the past decade, DraftKings has defined innovation in fantasy sports,” said Corey Gottlieb, DraftKings’ Chief Product Officer. “Pick6 is the next great example of that innovation—this is a homegrown, peer-to-peer product that taps into our customers’ desire for fun, simple-to-play experiences tied to their favorite athletes. We are excited to give our customers another way to experience live sports by competing against each other.”

As with all DraftKings fantasy variants, Pick6 customers will compete peer-to-peer for guaranteed prizes. The product is simple: customers can build a lineup of two to six players from two or more teams, choosing more or less of a statistic for every athlete on their team.

Additional features within Pick6 will accompany the streamlined core gameplay, including a dynamic “My Picks” functionality that allows customers to monitor their submitted, live and finalized picks. Lineup edits, addable funds and real-time performance tracking are also all part of the product interface. For an in-depth overview and to play Pick6, download the Pick6 app for iOS and Android or visit pick6.draftkings.com.

While Pick6 is DraftKings’ latest fantasy sports variant, the company also recently revealed “Progressive Parlay” as an upcoming new and more inclusive feature within its top-rated sports betting product. Progressive Parlay is a regulated sports betting wager made against the house that involves placing a parlay bet on player props, with a chance to win even if one or more legs of the parlay lose.

To learn more and experience DraftKings products across Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook and Online Casino, eligible customers can visit HERE.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 25 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.