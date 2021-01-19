DraftKings Mobile Sportsbook and iGaming to Arrive in Michigan on January 22nd

Marks First New Market Mobile Launch of 2021 Through Deal With Bay Mills Resort and Casino

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the upcoming launch of its mobile Sportsbook and Casino app for January 22nd. Fans in the Great Lakes State can soon place bets on their favorite leagues and teams through America’s top-rated sportsbook app as well as play a variety of iGaming options such as blackjack, roulette and slots. The launch of DraftKings Sportsbook in Michigan follows an expansive year during which DraftKings broadened its national sportsbook product footprint to include Colorado, Illinois, Iowa and Tennessee. Upon successful launch on Friday, the company will be live with mobile sports betting in 11 states, which is more than any other company in the industry.

“Foremost, we would like to thank Bay Mills for their tremendous support in bringing DraftKings to the great state of Michigan,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, chairman and CEO. “We are confident that our mutual commitment to product innovation and customer experience will serve as a solid foundation as we soon introduce Michiganders to the signature DraftKings experience.”

The historic Bay Mills Resort & Casino is the state’s longest-operating gaming facility and has been instrumental in providing access to DraftKings’ online sportsbook and casino to the state of Michigan.

“We look forward to officially launching our partnership with DraftKings and bringing a new aspect of gaming entertainment to our fellow Michiganders,” said Bryan Newland, Indian Community Chairman, Bay Mills. “Online gaming and sports betting will help our tribe and our casino move solidly into the future.”

In addition to DraftKings’ wide array of traditional and unique betting opportunities, customers in Michigan can expect several promotions, including those related to the four professional sports teams and a number of Division I collegiate football and basketball programs. As DraftKings is now an official sports betting and casino partner of the Detroit Pistons, customers can play team-specific, free-to-pay pools, odds boosts and more.

To celebrate the eventual launch, DraftKings is offering new customers in Michigan two Double Your Money opportunities including:

Friday, January 22: Double your money on the Detroit Pistons to score a 3-point shot

Friday, January 22 – Sunday, January 24: Double your money on any NFL team to score a Conference Championship touchdown

DraftKings Casino features a wide variety of games within its library, including 17 blackjack, six roulette and three Baccarat exclusive offerings that will all become available to Michigan customers alongside DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook, DraftKings Casino and the DraftKings daily fantasy products are available via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

About Bay Mills

Bay Mills Resort & Casino is an enterprise of the Bay Mills Indian Community and is the longest operating casino in Michigan. Located in Brimley Michigan, Bay Mills is an exciting entertainment destination along the shoreline of Lake Superior. With a wide assortment of slots and table games, bars and restaurants, a scenic 18-hole golf course, and a 143-room hotel, Bay Mills is the perfect gateway to adventure in the Upper Peninsula. For more information visit us online at BayMillsCasinos.com.

