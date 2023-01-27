BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company” or “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the close of market trading on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 14, 2023.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 22 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in 5 states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in 3 states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. Launched in 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

