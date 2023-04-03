New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragon Gate Investment Partners, a unique investment firm with a focus on space-related technology and art, announced today that it has become a founding shareholder of the International Centre for Trade Transparency LTD (trading as the International Centre for Trade Transparency and Monitoring, or “ICTTM”), a spin-off entity of the International Trade Council (ITC).

The ITC is a non-aligned, non-lobbying, peak-body chamber of commerce that helps organizations involved in international trade and overseas expansion. It act as an independent, knowledgeable, efficient and effective platform for government, industry bodies, businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors to exchange information and develop best practices for international trade.

The ICTTM is developing a unique system that utilizes proprietary shipping, weather, customs, satellite, port logistics, and other data to provide real-world information on goods sold internationally combined with historical analysis on demand, pricing, and risks. The platform also aims to predict future pricing, demand and risks for all types of physical goods based on unique AI algorithms.

Additionally, the system is being designed to identify risks in supply chains, maps supply chains based on the real-world flow of goods through ports globally, calculates costs associated with selling products in new markets, and identify key markets, competitors, potential customers, risks, and future markets with ease. As part of its market entry strategy, the ICTTM will leverage some of the many existing relationships of the ITC, including its access to 418 chambers of commerce, 78 government export promotion and investment agencies, over 28,000 corporations, and 2.4 million newsletter subscribers.

“We are thrilled to announce Dragon Gate Investment Partners’ founding membership in the International Centre for Trade Transparency and Monitoring (ICTTM),” said Lijie Zhu, managing director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners, “Our firm has always been committed to transparency and communication, and we believe that the innovative system being developed by ICTTM has the power to transform international trade. By providing real-world data and insights, this partnership will help us and other users identify new opportunities, navigate global trade complexities, and make more informed decisions.”

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a focus on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Our team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

