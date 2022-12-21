RENO, Nev., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, announced it has been awarded patent number US11,491,508 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for “systems and methods for dry powder coating layers of an electrochemical cell” and is a major step forward in the Company’s mission to provide affordable and effective energy storage solutions, including the domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells. This new patent adds to the Company’s extensive portfolio focused on dry powder coating of lithium ion battery electrodes.

The patented powder coating system is part of the lithium battery manufacturing process, replacing methods which require a significant amount of time and expensive heavy machinery by forming a particle layer on a substrate through a dry powder coating spray process. The process developed by Dragonfly Energy is groundbreaking, and Dragonfly Energy believes that this process will enable it to significantly reduce space and cost for lithium ion battery manufacturing. More importantly, the process is integral to scalable production of a non-flammable solution for lithium ion battery applications.

Dragonfly Energy’s all solid-state batteries will contain a solid electrolyte rather than liquid, making them lighter, smaller, non-flammable, and potentially cheaper to manufacture than conventional battery chemistries. Dragonfly Energy has validated its solid-state technology and is optimizing the cells in preparation for production. The Company’s unique solid-state technology is designed to be cost-effective and is expected to allow for highly scalable manufacturing. Unlike many battery manufacturers in the industry today who focus on developing batteries for the EV market, Dragonfly Energy’s products uniquely focus on deep cycle storage for grid, residential and industrial applications.

“This patent is another significant achievement for Dragonfly Energy,” Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy, said. “We have been developing dry powder coating processes for lithium-ion battery production for over a decade, and this newly patented process is a key piece of the foundation for manufacturing our all solid-state batteries here in the U.S. Developing a domestically produced battery is critical to the country’s grid stability and our ultimate goal of revolutionizing grid storage.”

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

