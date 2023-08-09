To advance education about proper and safe installation of lithium-ion battery systems, Dragonfly Energy partnered with the Florida RV Trade Association for an in-depth training seminar on safety and installation of lithium power for RVs

This undertaking reflects Dragonfly Energy’s dedication to the importance of widespread lithium battery education with a focus on the installation of safe, reliable electrical systems

The workshop was attended by professional RV dealers and installers, and a recording will be released publicly as part of the educational materials shared on Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Academy website

RENO, Nev., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illustrating its deep-seated commitment to lithium power education, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born BatteriesTM and an industry leader in energy storage, recently partnered with Florida’s largest RV trade association, FRVTA, to conduct a training seminar on lithium power for RVs.

The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) worked with a team of technical specialists from Dragonfly Energy to conduct this in-depth training seminar. The FRVTA is a leading U.S. RV trade association that hosts annual RV shows that draw attendance of more than 100,000 — including one of the nation’s largest, the Florida RV Supershow, held annually in Tampa, Florida. Additionally, as part of its educational mission, the FRVTA provides members with hands-on skills education like this August workshop from Dragonfly Energy, allowing participants to earn approved CEUs for industry certification requirements.

During the session, Dragonfly Energy specialists covered topics including:

Proper safety and care of Battle Born lithium deep cycle battery systems, including installation tips

Practical knowledge about how lithium-ion batteries are integrated into RV electrical systems

Insights into upcoming Dragonfly Energy technology that will continue to enhance and revolutionize the RV industry

A professionally produced video recording of the workshop is to be released publicly as a component of the educational material available for free through Battle Born Academy. This resource-heavy website is dedicated to educating and empowering readers, including original equipment manufacturers, installers, and DIYers, who are seeking information about lithium batteries. Dragonfly Energy leadership believes that education is a cornerstone to the lithium battery industry, ensuring safe and proper installation and comprehensive knowledge across the industry.

The seminar complements other Battle Born Academy materials, like deep-dive videos about lithium battery technology, practical information about tax incentives (including credits for lithium power systems in RVs), and infographics like this explanation of how to size an RV solar system, among other resources.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s seminar at the Florida RV Trade Association, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc. DragonflyIR@icrinc.com Media Relations Amy Demuth, RAD Strategies Inc. media@radstrategiesinc.com