Dramatic Decline in Government Trust to be Debated Thursday @ 6 pm ET

Dramatic Decline in Government Trust to be Debated Thursday @ 6 pm ET

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

CommPRO in Partnership with The Museum of Public Relations and the Schar School of Policy & Government

New York, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Establishing and maintaining trust.  This is the core of the communications professionals’ work – and something we all do.  Yet, on an almost daily basis, we see the eroding trust in nearly all of our institutions (governmental, religious, educational, and more).  Who do we believe, who do we trust?  How do we maintain security while building trust?  How do we have confidence in the character, strength, or truth of someone or something?  These questions are vital to us and something to consider as we move forward.  

Please plan to attend a stimulating virtual event co-sponsored by the Schar School, CommPRO, and the Museum of Public Relations.  The event, the evening of October 29, is called Trust on Trial.  We have scheduled this for the week before the elections specifically so we can discuss the issues that surround trust and truth in the media – how do we know what’s true, who do we believe, how important is our trust in what others say, and more questions will be asked. The lineup is exciting – Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School will provide introductions, with Richard Levick, CEO of LEVICK serving as moderator.  LEVICK is a Washington, DC-based public relations firm that focuses on crisis management, so Mr. Levick will be able to ask questions that get to the heart of the matter.  Our panelists include our Schar School professors Jennifer Victor, a political scientist who focuses on elections, US politics, and the political process, and Andrew McCabe, who teaches in our international security program and also has served as deputy director of the FBI.  Michael Fountroy, currently a professor at Howard University, studies elections, political parties, and the relationship between Black voters and the political process.  Finally, we have two CNN analysts – Richard Zeldin, a legal analyst, and Alice Stewart, a conservative political analyst.  This promises to be an interesting conversation!

This is a free webcast.  Register: https://bit.ly/3jWcu9L

Contact: Fay Shapiro [email protected] Direct: 212-779-0181

