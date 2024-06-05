Palmetto Publishing’s latest coming-of-age novel promises readers a story of wealth’s corruption

Nobility, the debut novel of Sharon Jackson, shares one girl's harrowing journey from lavish riches to destitution. Readers who love dramatic novels about the extravagant lifestyles of the wealthy will appreciate this story of one girl's desperate struggle to regain her place in society.

Elyse Aubrey Encott lives in the lap of luxury, and everything she could ever want is right at her fingertips. Born into an affluent family, Elyse’s future looks bright. In the blink of an eye, Elyse’s life turns upside down when her parents unexpectedly pass away. Now an orphan with no inheritance due to her parents’ addictions and reckless choices, Elyse is cast out into the streets. Homeless, impoverished, and with no friends or family to help her, Elyse realizes that she must find her own path to rise from the ashes. Though she has no money, Elyse does have her breathtaking beauty, her quick ingenuity, and a little uncanny luck on her side.

Nobility is a perfect choice for readers of adult fiction who love a good riches to rags story about the power of wealth to corrupt. Fans of contemporary romance and coming of age stories will root for Elyse as she uses the limited resources at her disposal to find her place in the world again.

About the Author:

A native of Chicago, Sharon Jackson currently splits her time between Wisconsin and North Carolina. Sharon has been a professor of language for decades, and she also loves composing music, writing fiction, and traveling the world. She has written numerous short stories, novellas, and poetry collections, but Nobility is her debut novel. She and her husband James have two daughters and two Bichons. Sharon feels immense gratitude for her family and her longstanding friendships that have made her life worth living.

