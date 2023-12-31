Officials in Democratic Republic of the Congo says Felix Tshisekedi has been re-elected with almost 75% of the voteThe president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedihas been re-elected for a second term, the country’s election commission has said after a vote that opposition candidates condemned as a sham.Announcing the results on Sunday in the capital Kinshasa, Denis Kadima, the head of DRC’s national election commission, said Tshisekedi had been elected with 73.34% of the vote. Continue reading…

