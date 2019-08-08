DrChrono and OutcomeMD Announce Partnership Making it Easier to Track and Analyze Patient Outcome Data and Confounding Factors

OutcomeMD and DrChrono EHR integration The patient reported outcomes and confounding factors, combined with DrChrono’s EHR data, empowers clinicians and administrators with a real-world tool for predictive analytics across all medical conditions.

Doctors can now visualize patient status and all the factors involved in their care on one screen

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, and OutcomeMD, a company revolutionizing medical outcome tracking, today announced its partnership that gives practices using DrChrono’s EHR the seamless ability to incorporate patient reported outcomes into their clinical flow.

OutcomeMD is a software solution that uses literature validated patient reported outcome instruments to score and track a patient’s symptom severity and inform treatment decisions. The platform’s outcome collection process uniquely enhances both the doctor and patient experiences and unifies them as a team. As care progresses, patients remotely track how their symptoms change, and notifications alert clinicians or care managers of patients who may need attention. The integration with DrChrono allows the scores, answers and data on confounding factors to be automatically pushed from the patient’s device into the clinician’s EHR medical note, which strengthens documentation and saves time for both patients and clinicians. Since the data is generated with the same instruments used in the medical literature, the data is scientific, and can be used to easily generate powerful studies. OutcomeMD on DrChrono’s EHR supports 20 medical specialties from cardiology to orthopedics.

“OutcomeMD’s fitness-tracker-like experience for the patient integrated with DrChrono’s flexible EHR platform is disrupting digital health for physicians and patients by delivering transparency, shared decision-making, best practices and evidence-based medicine in one easy to use solution,” said Dr. Justin Saliman, Founder and CEO of OutcomeMD. “The patient reported outcomes and confounding factors, combined with DrChrono’s EHR data, empowers clinicians and administrators with a real-world tool for predictive analytics across all medical conditions. This technology combination enhances both the doctor and patient experience in ways never before possible and enables the delivery of true Value Based Care.”

“We are thrilled that OutcomeMD selected DrChrono as its only EHR partner,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “OutcomeMD is a perfect example of an innovative digital health startup that built on our API. Dr. Saliman and his team produced an intuitive patient and physician friendly app to better track and analyze patient outcomes while putting that data to work in our EHR.”

How it Works

Via a HIPAA compliant process, patients are sent a web link to their mobile or desktop devices that they can access without need for putting an app on their phone or creating a username and password. This process is typically initiated from the call center or front office staff from within their DrChrono login. After the patient answers the list of questions (typically 4 minutes to complete) OutcomeMD then summarizes their symptoms into a single tangible score that is instantly displayed to patient and doctor alike. The patient’s answers and scores are instantly pushed into the clinician’s DrChrono EHR medical note allowing the doctor to spend more face time with patients and less time typing. The scores are displayed alongside the clinical events (entered by the doctor into the EHR such as medications, diagnoses and procedures), delivering a timeline visualization of care that enhances the patient and clinician’s ability to quickly and accurately understand all of the things that have happened to that patient, and how these events have positively or negatively affected their symptoms and/or quality of life. As treatment progresses, clinicians and care managers receive outcome-based notifications that tell them when patients need attention based on improvement or worsening in patient scores. The OutcomeMD Dashboard gives clinicians and institutions transparency into what aspects of their care are working and not working. Confounding factors are also gathered and accounted for such as adverse life events, patient compliance, social determinants of health, and new physical injuries that may have occurred since the last time the patient was assessed, allowing institutions to accurately and scientifically dial in best practices and embrace value-based care.

OutcomeMD and DrChrono EHR integration demo video: https://youtu.be/jnh7YPII080

About OutcomeMD

OutcomeMD is the first ever Outcome Management System. Focusing on tangible incentives for patients and clinicians, this software delivers a practical tool that rewards doctors, patients and institutions for collecting and utilizing patient reported outcome data to inform treatment decisions and dial in best practices. The outcomes, combined with EHR data and correlation algorithms, ultimately enable disease cure identification and predictive analytics across all medical conditions. www.outcomemd.com

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The Healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c87c6d66-e2a8-4905-a09c-88f7172343df