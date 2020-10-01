Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DrChrono and Partners Address How Telehealth and EHRs Are Impacting Healthcare

DrChrono and Partners Address How Telehealth and EHRs Are Impacting Healthcare

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

DrChrono joins partners 100Plus, Acronis and Updox to discuss how technology is improving healthcare during a pandemic

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it will participate in webinars and a virtual event in October with partners 100Plus, Acronis and Updox.

“The healthcare industry is facing new and challenging issues on a daily basis since the pandemic and the more we can share and collaborate the better,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “DrChrono is proud to team up with our partners that are making a difference to help their customers stay on the cutting edge and continue to be successful.”

Upcoming Partner Webinars and Events:
100Plus – DrChrono and 100Plus will co-host a live webinar on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT on the topic “Remote Patient Monitoring 101.” Ryan Howard, CEO and David Sloan, Sales Director from 100Plus will discuss how to incorporate remote patient monitoring (RPM) in a medical practice. Attendees will gain a better understanding of how RPM and the devices work, how it can prevent patients from landing in the ER, and how it can be one of the largest revenue drivers for your practice.
Register for this free event at: webinar link

Acronis – DrChrono’s Daniel Kivatinos has been invited to speak at the Acronis Global Cyber Virtual Summit 2020 taking place on October 19-21, 2020. Daniel will present on Tuesday, October 20th from 11:15 am – 12:00 pm ET to address the topic “The Rise of Telemedicine During the Pandemic and the Need to Simplify Cyber Protection at the Edge.” Attendees will learn how DrChrono scaled its cyber protection for its customers across medical facilities during a pandemic and high growth period. Daniel will touch on the integration of security and encryption of Protected Health Information (PHI) and how Acronis’ platform helps DrChrono clients with audits.
Register for this free event at: https://acronis.events/summit2020/

Updox – DrChrono will co-host a live webinar with Updox to discuss “Path to Paperless Practice” on Wednesday, October 21st from 10:00 – 11:00 am PT. Join Katie Lachey, Vice President of Demand Generation and Tim Lytle, Manager, Inside Sales at Updox. They will discuss with attendees tried and true best practices and learn how easy Updox and DrChrono make it to take your practice paperless and how to provide a safe waiting room alternative for practices as they begin to reopen. Our presentation will include a live demonstration and Q&A session.
Register for this free event at: webinar link

About DrChrono
DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Rezendes
Big Swing Communications
617-640-9278
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.