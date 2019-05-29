DrChrono and Updox Expand Partnership Integrating Collaboration Platform into Electronic Health Record

Updox Gives DrChrono Customers Solutions to Streamline Communication, Improve Patient Relationships and Increase Staff Productivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, and Updox , an all-in-one healthcare collaboration platform, today announced a major update to its partnership that gives practices using DrChrono’s EHR access to Updox’s full collaboration suite. The Updox platform allows DrChrono providers to consolidate administrative tasks, patient engagement initiatives and provider communications.

“We are excited to make our full collaboration platform now available to DrChrono customers,” said Michael Morgan, CEO of Updox. “They are tech savvy practitioners who understand the power of mobile platforms to enhance engagement and create the best possible patient experience. We’re excited to bring together what used to take several apps into one solution that eliminates multiple log-ins and makes care more efficient.”

Now, by accessing the Updox app through DrChrono’s Healthcare App Directory, practices can eliminate staff fatigue associated with manual faxing, printing and scanning, phone tag with patients and providers, and the patchwork process of jumping between multiple systems to execute on daily tasks.

Updox’s communication platform within DrChrono’s App Directory includes features such as document editing, one-click provider signature, tags and queues for easy triage and prioritization, and inbound/outbound fax. It also includes engagement tools such as secure text messaging, SMS Quicksend, broadcast messaging and will soon include video chat. The platform includes a HIPAA-compliant inbox to manage all tasks, as well as an internal chat solution for staff and providers.

“Having all this functionality, including faxes, secure texts and reminders, inside a single application is the biggest reason we selected Updox for our practice,” said Shanice Carmenate, patient care coordinator for Synergy Naples, a DrChrono customer. “The organization and efficiency Updox offers was immediately clear. This is a great opportunity for DrChrono practices to replace the multiple systems they are using with one product that has so many options and is integrated with the EHR.”

“We are expanding this relationship with Updox because it offers our customers a very powerful collaboration platform to better communicate with patients and improve efficiency for their staff,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “Our Healthcare App Directory offers a wide variety of apps to help medical practices incorporate the best technology into their business, and we believe Updox is a great example of using technology to run practices more smoothly.”

To learn more about the Updox partnership, go to the DrChrono Healthcare App Directory .

About Updox

Committed to simplifying the business of healthcare, Updox is a single collaboration platform for out-of-hospital healthcare providers. Named for the past four years to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 100 electronic health records (EHR) and pharmacy management systems and serves more than 300,000 users and 90 million patients.

Updox offers a broad set of capabilities for patient engagement, provider communications and internal productivity that work together in a secure, user-friendly, easy-to-use collaboration platform. Updox was created specifically for the out-of-hospital market and gives customers access to a growing platform that focuses on solutions and services to make everyone delivering healthcare happy. Learn more at www.updox.com or follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The Healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com

