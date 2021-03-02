Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DrChrono EHR Offers an All-in-One Telehealth App Experience on iOS and iPadOS; Physicians Can View a Patient Medical Record and Multitask During a Video Visit

DrChrono EHR Offers an All-in-One Telehealth App Experience on iOS and iPadOS; Physicians Can View a Patient Medical Record and Multitask During a Video Visit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

DrChrono also offers for the first time Telehealth free(ium) for life for physicians

DrChrono EHR Offers All-in-One Telehealth App Experience on iOS and iPadOS

Physicians can view a patient medical record and multitask during a video visit.

Physicians can view a patient medical record and multitask during a video visit.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, today announced that its EHR platform offers an all-in-one telehealth app experience on iOS and iPadOS. Physicians can now view the patient’s medical record and multitask, such as e-prescribing and order labs, during video visits directly on their iPad or iPhone. In addition, DrChrono launched for the first time Telehealth free(ium) for life to its network of physicians.

DrChrono Telehealth Video Visit is a fully integrated software app for physicians and patients. New Telehealth iOS updates now available for DrChrono’s OnPatient Personal Health Record app for the patient and the DrChrono EHR app for the physician include:

DrChrono OnPatient Personal Health Record – The patient can now create and launch video visits among other new mobile functions directly from their OnPatient app from their iPad or iPhone. Patients can also quickly and easily schedule a video visit appointment with their physician, check-in early, and sign consent forms ahead of time or in real-time with the physician from their device.

DrChrono EHR – The physician can now conduct video visits and multitask with the patient directly from their iPad or iPhone. Physicians can access and review the patient’s entire medical record in real-time in a separate window that won’t interrupt the video visit. Additionally, the physician can resend appointment reminders via text or email, receive push notifications that the patient is waiting/has joined the appointment, send integrated consent forms, e-prescribe, and order labs during the video visit. The physician can also take a screenshot with tags during the video visit and save it to the document history found in the patient medical record. This is helpful in cases where the patient has a rash, bruise or other condition that requires saving an image directly to their chart.

DrChrono is also offering for the first time Telehealth free(ium) for life, signup here. DrChrono’s telehealth offering is available for free to its network of medical providers. Telehealth free(ium) for life includes: 5,000 minutes per month, 83.3 hours per month, free telehealth visits one-on-one and 5 cents per minute after the first 5,000 minutes.

“Telehealth adoption continues at a record pace and we’ll see virtual visits supersede in-person visits as time goes on. As a result, medical providers are quickly realizing they need more modern telehealth solutions and services for their practice to keep pace,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “We are committed to leveraging Apple’s technology and excited to bring this telehealth offering to market. Our physician customers are benefitting tremendously from the new seamless integration that allows them to do a myriad of tasks while conducting a telehealth visit from their iPadOS. With this new update, they no longer have to switch back and forth between apps, making the time spent with the patient even more efficient and productive.”

The DrChrono Telehealth Video Visit is a fully integrated software app available exclusively to its network of clinics, physicians and patients on its healthcare platform. Over 10,000 medical providers on the DrChrono platform will have access to more telehealth options and receive more inbound requests to provide virtual care visits to patients.

DrChrono is growing at a rapid rate. To date, the health platform is used by thousands of physicians and has over 27 million patients under the care of DrChrono providers. The platform facilitated millions of appointments and the processing of more than $11 billion of medical billing to date. DrChrono takes full advantage of the power of iOS, iPadOS and the web to design all of its Electronic Health Records (EHR) and its latest telemedicine offerings to ensure a meaningful experience for physicians and patients.

For more information about DrChrono and its Telehealth offerings, visit https://www.drchrono.com/telehealth/.

To see a demo of Video Visits on the iPad, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxpHn_-PiZk&feature=youtu.be.

About DrChrono
DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Rezendes
Big Swing Communications
617-640-9278
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bafaa96-e384-4164-851b-527d0bc255d1

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.