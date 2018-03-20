Dream Global REIT March 2018 Monthly Distribution

Breaking News
TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN) (FRA:DRG) today announced its March 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as at March 29, 2018.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT’s portfolio(1) currently consists of approximately 20.1 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

P. Jane Gavan Tamara Lawson
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-6572 (416) 365-6560
[email protected] [email protected]

(1)References to “our portfolio” refer to the properties that we have invested in indirectly by way of equity and/or debt.

