FORKED RIVER, N.J., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTCPK: DREM), a licensed new home builder, developer and general contractor in New Jersey, announces that the Company is making significant progress installing infrastructure at Berkeley Terrace, its approved 70 unit townhome development. Additionally, Dream Homes has signed an additional $2.2 million in new custom home constructions contracts.

Over the past 60 days, Dream Homes has completed or is actively constructing the following site improvements to Berkeley Terrace:

Earth balance of top soil and fill and stabilization of entire property

Sanitary sewer tie in to main road and installation of on-site improvements

Storm drainage and detention basins

Dream Homes CEO Vince Simonelli stated, “The funding package completed in March has allowed us to make aggressive progress on Berkeley Terrace. Our goal remains to retain ownership of this entire development and lease the units for evergreen income to Dream Homes.”

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTC Pink: DREM) (also “DHDC”) is a full-service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project including design, architectural, engineering, and construction. DHDC wholly owned subsidiaries are licensed new home builders and general contractors; actively building, raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area.

