DreamWorks Animation and Oceana release public service announcement to support Oceana’s campaigns

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of World Oceans Day, Oceana, the world’s largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, is teaming up with DreamWorks Animation’s newest movie, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (in theaters June 30). Featuring Annie Murphy and Lana Condor from the new action comedy about a young woman who discovers that she’s a member of the royal family of mythical sea krakens, destined to protect the Seven Seas, the new public service announcement (PSA) supports Oceana and its campaigns to protect and restore the world’s oceans. As part of the partnership, Oceana has also launched a limited edition symbolic adoption.

The oceans cover more than 70% of the planet and play an important role in Earth’s systems, like regulating the climate and producing oxygen. Most of life on Earth lives in the oceans or depends on it to survive. The PSA encourages viewers that, “whether you’re a kraken, a mermaid, or just a human, let’s keep our oceans, our home, as rich, abundant, beautiful, magical, and amazing as ever.”

The PSA calls on viewers to join Oceana in campaigning to protect and restore the world’s oceans. Oceana conducts strategic, targeted campaigns to win science-based policies in key coastal countries around the world. These campaigns target the many threats facing the oceans including biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, pollution, and more. Since 2001, Oceana has won more than 275 victories and protected nearly 4 million square miles of ocean. Visit Oceana.org/RubyGillman to learn more about the partnership.

About Oceana

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 275 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

About DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Sometimes the hero you are meant to be lies just beneath the surface.

This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar® nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water.

But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Emmy winner Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stars an extraordinary cast that includes Emmy winner Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) as Ruby’s supportive dad, Emmy nominee Sam Richardson (Veep) as Ruby’s enthusiastic uncle and Blue Chapman (Council of Dads) as Ruby’s cool little brother.

Directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (Vivo, The Croods) and produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, p.g.a. (Trolls World Tour, Trolls), with Faryn Pearl (The Croods: A New Age, Trolls World Tour) serving as co-director, the film features a comedic powerhouse supporting cast, including Emmy nominee Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Emmy nominee Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), YouTube Diamond creator Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Echo Kellum (Arrow), and award-winning social media creator and podcaster Emma Chamberlain (Anything Goes podcast).

The film is written by Emmy winning South Park producer Pam Brady (Lady Dynamite) and Brian C Brown (Briarpatch) & Elliott DiGuiseppi (Lucy in the Sky). The executive producer is Mike Mitchell (director of next year’s Kung Fu Panda 4) and the co-producer is Rachel Zusser (associate producer, The Croods: A New Age).

