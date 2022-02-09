Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2021 Technology Innovation Award Winners

Presented to Top Ranked Vendors in Annual Wisdom of Crowds Series of Thematic Market Studies

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its 2021 Technology Innovation Awards. The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top ranked vendors in 12 Dresner Advisory 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports.

The annual thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner’s annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

“Our annual thematic research focuses on current user priorities, current use, and intentions while also examining the supplier market,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “The studies include rating the leading providers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these significant technical areas. We offer our congratulations to all the 2021 Technology Innovation award winners.”

Topics in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds thematic research include: Analytical Platforms, Cloud Computing + BI; Data Catalog; Data Pipelines and Integration; Data Preparation; Data Science + Machine Learning; Embedded BI; Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting; Guided Analytics; Natural Language Analytics; Sales Performance Management; and Self-Service BI.

Analytical Platforms: integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies.

Winners: Pyramid Analytics and Domo

Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

Winners: Domo and Amazon

Data Catalog: technology to simplify access to analytical content and provide collaboration and governance capabilities to make it more trustworthy and broadly available.

Winners: Alation and Pyramid Analytics

Data Pipelines and Integration: complementary components or capabilities to an organization’s Analytic Data Infrastructure and provide the means to simplify and speed access to relevant, qualified, and governed analytical content by business intelligence (BI) users and use cases.

Winners: Informatica and Trifacta

Data Preparation: a capacity for IT and business users to model, prepare, and combine data prior to analysis.

Winners: Trifacta, Alteryx, and Pyramid Analytics

Data Science + Machine Learning: includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.

Winners: Palantir and Data Robot

Embedded Business Intelligence: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

Winners: Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company; Pyramid Analytics; and Domo

Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting: Financial consolidation systems combine and aggregate financial data from multiple operating entities to produce an overall consolidated financial view of the group’s operations. Close management systems allow the finance function to control and manage the process of closing the books on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis. Financial reporting solutions are analytics and reporting tools targeted at finance users.

Winners: OneStream Software, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik), Unit 4, and Board

Guided Analytics: improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information, and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

Winners: Pyramid Analytics, Tableau, TIBCO, and Domo

Natural Language Analytics: uses algorithmic and semantic technology to simplify business intelligence (BI) problems – interpreting and converting human language into data manipulation language like SQL (NLQ) and creating associated user visualizations and analyses.

Winners: Pyramid Analytics

Sales Performance Management: technologies that enable the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas.

Winners: Anaplan, Jedox, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik), Board, and Planful

Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

Winners: Domo, Pyramid Analytics, Tableau, and TIBCO

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587