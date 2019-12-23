Breaking News
Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 5th annual report examines end user trends and intentions surrounding big data analytics, defined as systems that enable end-user access to and analysis of data contained and managed within the Hadoop ecosystem.

The 2019 report builds on previous years of analysis, adding new criteria and exploring changing market dynamics and user perceptions and plans. According to the study, big data analytics ranks 26th of the 37 technologies and initiatives considered strategic to business intelligence. Big data analytics users are most numerous in EMEA, in R&D, and in very large organizations.

“Overall sentiment toward big data importance remains high,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “We see a good number of organizations that have not yet adopted big data but express interest in future uses, with 32 percent indicating plans to adopt in 2020.”

The top big data use cases in 2019 are data warehouse optimization and forecasting, followed by customer/social analysis. Year-over-year attitudes toward big data use cases remain fairly consistent, with importance increasing slightly for fraud detection and Internet of Things.

“Our comprehensive study also examines capabilities and investment plans of suppliers of big data analytics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Industry sentiment remains strong, with 80 percent indicating big data is either ‘critical’ or ‘very important’ and feature/functionality support generally in line with user requirements and priorities.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study, visit www.bigdataanalyticsreport.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Press contact:
Danielle Guinebertiere
Dresner Advisory Services
[email protected]
978 254 5587

