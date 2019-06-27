Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

5th Annual Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of Enterprise Performance Management Priorities and Trends

NASHUA, N.H., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study. The annual report is the company’s broad assessment of the enterprise performance management market, providing a comprehensive look at user perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with enterprise performance management (EPM).

An EPM system allows an organization to plan for the impact of various internal and external factors on its future performance and business outcomes. This includes strategic, operational, and financial planning and forecasting.  EPM systems also include reporting and analytics capabilities that allow organizations to set goals and objectives and monitor performance against these objectives.

Current adoption levels indicate that the market for enterprise performance management is still maturing and has room for future growth. According to the study, 38 percent of organizations already use enterprise performance management software, while a total of 30 percent are either currently evaluating or may use enterprise performance management software in the future.

The 2019 study shows that annual financial budgets are the highest priority planning capability in enterprise performance management, although respondents highly rank more advanced capabilities such as rolling forecasts, strategic planning, and linking strategic plans to annual budgets.

“Our 2019 report builds upon our four previous enterprise planning market studies while turning the focus to enterprise performance management, reflecting what we believe is a market shift toward a more holistic approach to performance management,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.  “While enterprise planning remains an important aspect of EPM, we now include capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making, and how EPM impacts other enterprise systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP).”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.  To purchase a copy of the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, visit www.epm.report.

About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Press contact:
Danielle Guinebertiere
Dresner Advisory Services
[email protected]
978 254 5587

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.