NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Embedded business intelligence (BI) is the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

The 10th annual Embedded Business Intelligence report examines end user trends surrounding the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

“Embedded BI technology continues to rank around the midpoint of the 51 topics under our study this year. We see a continuing, maturing interest in the topic and adoption levels remaining strong,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “In addition, our data shows the importance of embedded BI correlating strongly with successful BI deployments.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

