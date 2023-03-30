NASHUA, N.H., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study, part of Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The 12th annual report examines end user deployment trends and attitudes toward cloud computing and business intelligence (BI). Cloud is defined as the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

“Throughout the 12 years of our focused cloud BI study, we have observed a trending increase in current use of public cloud use and a trending decrease in the percentage of organizations with no plans for public cloud BI. Indeed, the trend lines for these variables intersect for the first time this year,” said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services.

According to the report, cloud and software as a service (SaaS) ranks 6th among the 59 topics under study. Sixty-eight percent of respondents say cloud BI is either critical or very important in 2023. The number or organizations currently using cloud BI is near an all-time high with 58 percent reporting current use.

“It’s exciting to see the progress of cloud computing and BI over the course of 12 years,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “In 2012 few organizations were embracing public cloud as an option and today it’s considered mainstream.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

