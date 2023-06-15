NASHUA, N.H., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Data Catalog Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Data catalogs provide technology to simplify the creation of and access to analytical content while providing collaboration and governance capabilities for that content to make it more trustworthy and broadly available.

The 7th edition data catalog report examines user segment requirements and priorities with a focus on simplified data navigation/access, governance, and content collaboration capabilities. The report concentrates on analytic content (data, models, and metadata), use cases, and users.

In 2023, data catalog ranks 16th among the 59 technologies and initiatives under study. Data catalogs are perceived as important or very important across most business functions. While the ease of finding analytic content improved slightly for some users, a significant number of users still find it impossible, difficult or somewhat difficult to locate analytic content.

“The data on the difficulty of finding analytic content suggests that there is room for improvement in data discovery processes across various business functions, organization sizes, and industries,” said Bill Hostmann, VP and research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “Implementing robust data cataloging practices can address these challenges and enhance the accessibility and usability of analytic content.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587