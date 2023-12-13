Research Shows High Interest in and Increased Deployment of Embedded BI

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 11th annual report reviews interest in and current deployment of embedded business intelligence, the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

According to the report, the top objectives for embedded BI are employee-facing versus external, led by self-service, broader access to users, and access to reports/analyses with internally developed, and financial management applications as the chief targets.

“Current adoption of embedded BI rebounds strongly in 2023, with current use jumping sharply,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “This is driven by more organizations that seek to improve and broaden self-service access to data and provide internal application users with in-context insights and analysis.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

