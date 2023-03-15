NASHUA, N.H., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Supply Chain Planning and Analysis Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research.

Supply chain planning is the process of planning a product from raw material through distribution and sales, with the ultimate goal of balancing supply and demand. Supply chain analytics enables organizations to develop valuable insights associated with the procurement, processing, and distribution of goods.

The inaugural Supply Chain Planning and Analysis Market Study examines market requirements and priorities, providing an analysis of the current usage and future intentions of end user organizations.

According to the study, supply chain planning and analysis is considered a top business priority by a plurality of respondents, with about 40 percent reporting current usage and another 25 percent predicting adoption within 12 months. Usage is highest in manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer services industries. Manufacturing and dedicated supply chain functions are the primary users followed by finance, sales, and IT.

“Our inaugural Supply Chain Planning and Analysis Market Study report, demonstrates the growing importance of performance management discipline to functions beyond finance,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “As organizations face a variety of external forces in the coming year, leveraging planning and analysis systems will enable them to rapidly respond, make more well-informed decisions, and execute plans with greater precision.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

