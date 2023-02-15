NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Workforce Planning and Analysis Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research.

Workforce planning and analysis are the tools and processes that help align workforces with business goals, strategies, and workplace dynamics. It includes requirements, analysis, and forecasting for current and future needs and the development of plans to address imbalances to optimize human resources, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

The inaugural Workforce Planning and Analysis Market Study examines market requirements and priorities, providing an analysis of the priorities, current usage, and future intentions of end user organizations.

According to the study, a plurality of users consider workforce planning a top priority for the overall organization. Forty-two percent use workforce planning and analysis today, with 30% indicating adoption within 12 months. HR respondents are the most likely users, followed by finance and operations.

“In our inaugural Workforce Planning and Analysis report, we see the growing importance of performance management discipline to functions beyond Finance,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “As organizations face a variety of external forces in the coming year, workforce planning and analysis, across all functions, will enable organizations to respond more quickly, make more well-informed decisions, and execute plans with greater precision.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

