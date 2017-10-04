dressbarn, Fashion Designer Carmen Marc Valvo and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



What:

dressbarn, Fashion Designer Carmen Marc Valvo and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In honor of the occasion, Stephanie Garbarini, VP of Brand Marketing and Peggy Eskenasi, Chief Merchandising Officer of dressbarn, and Fashion Designer Carmen Marc Valvo will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, October 5, 2017 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

dressbarn Media Contact:

Lesley Langsam

212.810.2894 x104

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

