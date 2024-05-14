HONOLULU, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DRFortress, the largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, announces that it has launched a new public cloud on-ramp solution with Megaport, a global pioneer in Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions, to offer Hawaii-based businesses with secure, high-speed access to premier cloud providers via DRFortress’ Cloud Connect.

Through this collaboration, DRFortress customers will now have dedicated private access to over 280 cloud on-ramps and over 850 on-net locations within Megaport’s extensive global network. Moreover, Megaport Cloud Connect will deliver fast, secure connectivity between Hawaii and the world’s leading cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud, and an array of cloud, network, and content service providers, ensuring an unparalleled user experience.

In addition, Hawaii businesses will be able to reduce network connectivity costs by harnessing a single Layer 2 network circuit for high-speed connectivity ranging from 1G to 100G and straightforward cross-connections to public cloud providers. A fast and reliable connection supports business productivity, scalability and overall profitability.

“Our expansion into Megaport’s cloud nodes demonstrates our commitment to drive innovation and foster digital transformation across Hawaii,” said Fred Rodi, Co-President and Founder of DRFortress. “Megaport Cloud Connect enables us to extend our customers’ reach to the edge globally with direct access to top cloud providers right from our data center.”

“We are setting a new standard for cloud connectivity in Hawaii. The addition of DRFortress into the Megaport’s network enables Hawaii-based businesses to embrace the cloud with confidence, backed by our reliable and high-performance global network,” said Megaport’s CEO, Michael Reid.

For more information on DRFortress Cloud Managed Services, visit www.drfortress.com.

About DRFortress

DRFortress is Hawaii’s largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud computing services provider operating in Hawaii since 2006. Based in Honolulu, the world-class data center is currently a 65,000+ square foot facility with over 800 racks available for colocation. As Hawaii’s Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii. DRFortress also offers Cloud Connect services with dedicated private connections to the leading global public clouds. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com.

Media Contact

Monarch Telecom Marketing

+1 407-341-2512

[email protected]

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world’s top cloud service providers as well as the largest data center operators, systems integrators, and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.