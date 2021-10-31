Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dride.io Shatters Campaign Expectations, Becoming the Most Funded UHD Dashcam on Kickstarter Ever

Dride.io Shatters Campaign Expectations, Becoming the Most Funded UHD Dashcam on Kickstarter Ever

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Dride4k is in the final stages of development, with plans to ship out to backers in January 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With time still left in its crowdfunding campaign, Dride has already become the No. 1 most funded Kickstarter campaign for an UHD dashcam. At time of press, over 3,000 backers have contributed nearly $1,000,000 to bring the innovative dashcam to life. The Dride team initially set out to raise $10,000.

Dride is a next-generation 4K dashcam that continuously records while driving. In the event of an accident, drivers can quickly pull up video records of the incident and save them to the cloud, making it easy to share accident details with friends, family, insurance companies, and first responders. 

In addition to recording while driving, Dride also records activity around a vehicle while it’s parked. Dride uses Doppler radar technology to sense motion around a parked vehicle. When activity is detected, Dride kicks on and records the events in the surrounding area.

Dride uses 5Ghz WiFi for ultra-fast download speeds and Bluetooth LE for pushing instant notifications to the vehicle owner’s phone. It is also equipped with a 4G LTE module, so Dride is always connected and ready for remote access, even when the owner is not in the vehicle.

With front and rear recording capabilities, Dride also gives drivers 360-degree coverage of what is happening inside and outside of their vehicle. Dride is also heat resistant and features internal storage capabilities with easy cloud uploading, so files never get lost or destroyed.

“Today’s vehicles are unnecessarily primitive, so we sought out to change this with the Dride dashcam,” said Yossi Neiman Drides CEO. “Dride is making cars more intelligent and driving safer thanks to new technology that allows drivers to monitor their activities while they’re on the road and protect their vehicles while parked. The success of our Kickstarter campaign demonstrates how consumers feel there is a need for more intelligent driving experiences, so we’re thrilled to be able to fill this gap.”

Dride’s Kickstarter campaign is open through November 10, 2021, with a variety of pledge and reward options. To learn more, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dride/dride-4k-next-gen-connected-dashcam/description.

CONTACT: Yossi Neiman CEO  E-MAIL: yossi@dride.io

# # #

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.