The increase in consumption of ready-to-cook foods is a major element driving dried fruit industry growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global dried fruits market was projected to attain US$ 9.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2031; the market is likely to attain US$ 15.6 billion by 2031.

Dry fruits are fruits that have had the bulk of their water content removed by various dehydration methods, such as sun-drying, air-drying, or the use of dehydration chemicals.

Dried fruits are popular due to their ease of storage and transportation, increased shelf life, and the availability of key components such as vitamins, minerals, fibers, and antioxidants, as awareness of good snacking habits and wellbeing grows throughout the world.

Dried fruits are vital components in a variety of culinary applications, including snacking, baking, and cooking, as well as processed cereals and trail mixes.

Recent dried fruit business trends show advances in processing processes to retain nutritional content, improvements in sustainable packaging alternatives, and the introduction of a broader range of tastes.

Key Findings of Market Report

The growing demand for processed foods such as snacks, pickles, sweets, and baked products is increasing the requirement for dried fruits to enhance the flavor of processed meals.

A hectic and time-consuming work culture, along with a preference for convenience and rapid eating solutions, has resulted in an increase in consumption of ready-to-eat meals.

Dried fruits offer texture, sweetness, and natural tastes to dishes without requiring any additional labor such as cleaning, peeling, or cutting.

Dried fruits, such as cashews and walnuts, have a longer shelf life and are a nutritious complement to typical foods like cookies, smoothies, and salads.

Global Dried Fruits Market: Key Players

Leading dried fruit companies are concentrating on sustainability as well as ethical sourcing of fruits. Manufacturers are also making substantial investments in preserved and sun-dried fruits, which are used in salads, pickles, and baked items.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global dried fruits market:

Diana Naturals SAS

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Döhler GmbH

SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc.

Naturex SA

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Lion Raisins Inc.

The Green Labs LLC

California Dried Fruit Inc.

Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A.

JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc.

Kiantama Oy

Traina Foods, Inc.

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.

Others

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Bolas, India’s biggest dried fruit brand , revealed plans to expand throughout the country and beyond the world in August 2023. The company joined the retail industry in 2020 and now runs over 70 locations in India. Bolas has announced ambitions to build over 100 outlets around the country by mid-2024 in order to increase brand visibility and become a household name.

, revealed plans to expand throughout the country and beyond the world in August 2023. The company joined the retail industry in 2020 and now runs over 70 locations in India. Bolas has announced ambitions to build over 100 outlets around the country by mid-2024 in order to increase brand visibility and become a household name. Paradise Fruits Solutions by Jahncke introduced a new range of pre-order granules in August 2021, with the goal of simplifying snack production for producers. These granules are appropriate for a wide range of applications, including chocolate, confectionery, and baking. The brand has eight different flavors: apple, blueberry, lemon, orange, raspberry and cranberry, strawberry, woodberry, and caramel.

Market Trends for Dried Fruits

Natural energy supplements are becoming more popular as an alternative to typical energy drinks and snacks, as people become more aware of the benefits of eating healthier and more natural protein and carbohydrates.

Artificial stimulants rely heavily on caffeine, resulting in a burst of adrenaline and energy. This surge of energy eventually wears off, resulting in an energy and serotonin fall. Natural energy pills based on dried fruits provide a comparable energy boost without a sudden fall.

Dried fruits are used in energy supplements because they provide an immediate energy boost without the need for extra sugars or chemical additives; they naturally contain sugar, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Athletes use natural vitamins and dried fruits as pre- or mid-workout snacks to replenish energy and endurance.

Global Market for Dried Fruits: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the dried fruits market throughout the different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific had the dominant global dried fruit market share in 2022. Increased demand for processed food along with ready-to-eat food products is boosting regional market dynamics.

had the dominant global dried fruit market share in 2022. Increased demand for processed food along with ready-to-eat food products is boosting regional market dynamics. India is the main player in the ready-to-eat meal business, thanks to the growing popularity of supermarkets as well as franchise snack stores that sell instant meals in the country.

According to the Nuts & Dry Fruit Council of India, dry fruit consumption in the country is expected to increase by 20% in 2023. India is a major importer and consumer of cashew nuts, dates, peanuts, almonds, raisins, dried figs, and walnuts.

Extended shelf life and numerous uses in sweets and salads are expanding the dried fruit business in Europe. Demand for dehydrated and dissected fruits is increasing in the area as people become more conscious of healthy eating practices in nations like Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Global Dried Fruits Market Segmentation

Fruit Type Raisins Natural Seedless Golden Seedless Black Currants Sultana Muscat Monukka Tropical and Exotic Fruits Dates Apricots Dried Figs Bananas Pineapples Mangoes Peaches Berries Cranberries Blueberries Raspberries Acai Berries

Nature Slices & Granulates Powders Whole Dried Fruits

Form Native Modified

End-user Individual Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers Food Service Providers Food Processing Industry Baked Goods Confectioneries Beverages Soups Ready Meals Cereals & Snack Bars

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

