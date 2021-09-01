Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey J. Bird as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and elected him to the Board, both effective as of January 1, 2022 to replace Blake T. DeBerry, who will step down at that time. Mr. DeBerry will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board until December 31, 2021.

John Lovoi, Dril-Quip’s Board Chairman, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Blake for his superb stewardship of Dril-Quip as CEO and as a Board member over the past 10 years and for all of his contributions since joining the Company in 1988. We are also very excited to promote Jeff to the CEO position and add him as a member of the Board after he has worked along with Blake and the Board since joining the Company in 2017 and most recently in his capacity as President and Chief Operating Officer.”

“My experience as Dril-Quip’s CEO has been very fulfilling and I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished despite significant headwinds for our industry in recent years,” said Mr. DeBerry. “I believe the Company is well positioned for the anticipated improvement in our market in the coming years, making now a good time to transition to new leadership. I will continue working closely with Jeff over the next several months as part of the transition into his new role. Lastly, I would like to thank all of the Dril-Quip employees that I have worked with during my 33 years for their support and dedication to the Company.”

Mr. Bird stated, “I am honored to have been selected as CEO to serve Dril-Quip’s shareholders, customers and employees. I’ve had the good fortune to work very closely with Blake over the last four plus years and am confident in the strong leadership and management team at Dril-Quip and believe the future is bright with our innovative products, superior customer service and financial strength.” Mr. Bird, 54, joined Dril-Quip in March 2017 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer before being promoted to Senior Vice President of Production Operations and Chief Financial Officer in March 2019 and then to President and Chief Operating Officer in May 2020. Prior to joining Dril-Quip, Mr. Bird served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Frank’s International, a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry, as Chief Financial Officer of Ascend Performance Materials, a provider of chemicals, fibers and plastics, and in a variety of accounting and finance roles primarily in the industrial manufacturing sector, including as a division Chief Financial Officer at Danaher Corporation.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment that is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications.

www.dril-quip.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dril-quip

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb – Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 351-4098
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.