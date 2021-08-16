Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dril-Quip, Inc. Wins OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award for BADGeR™ Specialty Connector

Dril-Quip, Inc. Wins OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award for BADGeR™ Specialty Connector

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) (the ‘Company’ or ‘Dril-Quip’) announced that it was presented with a Spotlight on New Technology Award by the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) today for its BADGeR Specialty Casing Connector. The BADGeR is a high-performance, gas tight casing connector that features superior fatigue performance and anti-rotation keys to allow for hands-free make-up. These benefits provide quicker connection times and allow for fewer rig personnel working in the high risk red zone, making the BADGeR another product in Dril-Quip’s “e-Series” that reduces risks and costs for the customer.

Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “This most recent Spotlight on New Technology Award from OTC for the BADGeR demonstrates our commitment to deliver the best technology and state-of-the-art solutions to our customers. As the industry seeks to lower installation costs and mitigate safety and environmental concerns, we believe the innovative design and functionality of this new technology makes the BADGeR the logical next generation specialty connector for our industry. The BADGeR also represents our fifth award from OTC over the past five years and the latest of our “e-Series” technologies to be recognized. The “e-Series” technologies are highly engineered to work together to help our customers improve safety, increase reliability, lower costs and reduce the carbon footprint of their projects. I want to thank and recognize our employees for their efforts in sustaining Dril-Quip as a leading innovator in drilling and production equipment and the OTC for recognizing us again at this year’s conference.”

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment that is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications. www.dril-quip.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dril-quip

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb – Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 351-4098
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.