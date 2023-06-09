607 New Part Numbers Introduced for Monroe®, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Walker®, Wagner® and Rancho® YTD Through April 2023

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DRiV, the aftermarket division of Tenneco, recently introduced 607 new part numbers across its portfolio of leading brands. From January through April of this year, DRiV introduced new part numbers that will provide millions of additional repair occasions across seven of its leading brands, including:

Fel-Pro ® Gaskets, the industry leader at providing easy-to-install, leak-free sealing solutions.

Monroe® Shocks and Struts, one of the automotive industry's most well-known and most trusted brands.

MOOG® Steering and Suspension, recognized and respected throughout the industry as "The Problem Solver."

Walker® Exhaust, leading the way with replacement emission control components and systems.

Wagner® Brake, an innovator in braking technologies for passenger car, medium-duty, and commercial applications.

Wagner Lighting, delivering superior quality with premium products that are Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant and meet or exceed Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards.

Rancho® Shocks and Struts, providing suspension systems, shock absorbers, accessories, and other related products to deliver rugged on- and off-road performance.

“Product coverage is fundamental to success in our industry, and we are committed to ensuring our customers have the products they need to service vehicle repairs,” said Bruce Ronning, Senior Vice President, Sales and Commercial Operations and Americas Aftermarket, DRiV. “The steady expansion of these product offerings continues to position DRiV to lead the industry with the most comprehensive coverage across our leading brands so that shop owners and technicians will have a better selection of parts to provide to their own customers for a complete service repair – all backed by DRiV quality and consistency.”

To learn more about DRiV and its leading brands and products, visit https://www.driv.com/brands-products.html.

