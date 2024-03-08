181 New Part Numbers Introduced for Monroe®, MOOG®, Walker®, Wagner® and Beck-Arnley® YTD Through February 2024

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DRiV, the aftermarket business group of Tenneco, introduced 181 new part numbers across its portfolio of leading brands during the first two months of 2024. From January through February, the DRiV team introduced new part numbers in North America which will provide millions of additional repair occasions across five of its leading brands, including:

Monroe® Shocks and Struts, one of the automotive industry's most well-known and most trusted brands.

MOOG® Steering and Suspension, recognized and respected throughout the industry as "The Problem Solver."

Walker® Exhaust, leading the way with replacement emission control components and systems.

Wagner® Brake, an innovator in braking technologies for passenger car, medium-duty, and commercial applications.

Brake, an innovator in braking technologies for passenger car, medium-duty, and commercial applications. Beck-Arnley, the foreign nameplate specialist whose parts meet OE specifications for form, fit and function.

“Ensuring our customers have the products they need to service vehicle repairs is essential for us,” said Jenna Boone, DRiV vice president, U.S. and Canada. “The 181 new part numbers introduced so far this year will help cover approximately 97 million vehicles on the road and is another example of how the DRiV team continues to lead the industry with the most comprehensive coverage across our leading brands, providing shop owners and technicians with a better selection of parts to provide to their own customers for a complete service repair – all backed by DRiV quality and consistency.”

To learn more about DRiV and its leading brands and products, visit https://www.driv.com/brands-products.html.

