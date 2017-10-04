Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked

(Reuters) – U.S. fast-food chain operator Sonic Corp said on Wednesday a malware attack at some of its drive-in outlets may have allowed hackers to access customers’ debit and credit card information, the latest in a string of data breaches.
