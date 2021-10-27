Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Delivers Strong Same-Store Sales Growth and Adds 53 Net New Stores

Reports Robust Operating Income and Earnings per Share Growth

Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2021.

For the third quarter, revenue was $371.1 million, an increase of 39% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.2 billion, an increase of 28% versus the prior year, with 4% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 12.8%.

Earnings per share was $0.19 for the third quarter, an increase of 375% versus the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share2 was $0.26, an increase of 30% versus the prior year.

“This is our third quarter as a public company and we have consistently outperformed expectations,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO. “Our employees and franchisees have shown tremendous flexibility and a relentless focus on operational excellence, and I am proud of our entire team.” Fitzpatrick added.

“We expect to end fiscal year 2021 strong, and with our scale, the significant whitespace in this fragmented and needs-based industry, and our robust cash generation, our business model remains well-positioned to maximize long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 39% versus the prior year, driven by positive same-store sales growth and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 12.8% for the quarter, and all segments posted positive same-store sales growth.

The Company added 53 net new stores during the quarter.

The Company recorded net income in the third quarter of $33.1 million, an increase of 712% versus the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income 1 was $43.5 million, an increase of 96% versus the prior year.

was $43.5 million, an increase of 96% versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA3 was $98.0 million, an increase of 42% versus the prior year.

Third Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales (in millions) Store Count Same-Store Sales* Revenue

(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA4

(in millions) Maintenance $ 333.8 1,506 17.0 % $ 144.5 $ 47.9 Car Wash 122.0 1,018 6.2 % 123.6 38.0 Paint, Collision & Glass 620.3 1,647 10.8 % 50.6 22.0 Platform Services 120.3 201 15.8 % 42.1 16.3 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 10.3 Total $ 1,196.4 4,372 12.8 % $ 371.1

*Car Wash same-store sales reflects performance for the full quarter. Total same-store sales includes Car Wash performance on a pro-rata basis beginning in August.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $268.3 million, which included $115.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $152.8 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed on a $450 million whole business securitization issuance. The proceeds from the issuance were used to repay the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions.

Guidance

The Company has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2021 to account for the strong operating performance in the third quarter. The following guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations for the fiscal year ending December 25, 2021:

Revenue of approximately $1.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA 3 of approximately $350 million

of approximately $350 million Adjusted Earnings per Share 2 of approximately $0.84

of approximately $0.84 Approximately 15% same-store sales growth, with positive same-store sales across all segments

Net store growth of approximately 200, driven by franchise and company-operated store growth as well as tuck-in acquisitions completed through the third quarter.

Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands’ Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until February 15, 2022.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.

Contacts Shareholder/Analyst inquiries:

Rachel Webb

rachel.webb@drivenbrands.com

(704) 644-8125 Media inquiries:

Media

media@drivenbrands.com

(704) 644-8129

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, as supplemented by the “Risk Factors” section in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted Earnings Per Share2, and Adjusted EBITDA3. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enable management, investors, and others to assess the operating performance of the Company and its segments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Earnings Per Share2 and Adjusted EBITDA3. These measures will differ from net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We do not provide guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA3 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income.

___________

1 “Adjusted Net Income” is calculated by eliminating from net income the adjustments described for Adjusted EBITDA, amortization related to acquired intangible assets and the tax effect of the adjustments. Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

2 “Adjusted Earnings Per Share” represents Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average shares (basic and diluted). Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

3 “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments for acquisition-related costs, straight-line rent, equity compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and certain non-recurring, non-core, infrequent or unusual charges. Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

4 “Segment Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA with a further adjustment for store opening costs. Corporate & Other costs are not allocated across segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance of our segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Please refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA located in the financial supplement in this release.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Revenue: Franchise royalties and fees $ 38,953 $ 36,520 $ 107,240 $ 94,214 Company-operated store sales 213,755 140,788 603,808 323,339 Independently-operated store sales 47,941 30,595 160,483 30,595 Advertising contributions 19,762 14,927 56,665 42,429 Supply and other revenue 50,737 44,932 147,199 125,115 Total revenue 371,148 267,762 1,075,395 615,692 Operating expenses: Company-operated store expenses 130,520 85,668 367,095 202,333 Independently-operated store expenses 27,764 17,995 89,664 17,995 Advertising expenses 19,762 14,927 56,665 42,429 Supply and other expenses 28,330 25,813 80,417 70,167 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,565 56,586 218,549 153,107 Acquisition costs 636 12,076 2,674 13,287 Store opening costs 666 119 1,360 1,921 Depreciation and amortization 28,447 16,221 78,722 32,656 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations (270 ) 321 3,161 6,732 Total operating expenses 307,420 229,726 898,307 540,627 Operating income 63,728 38,036 177,088 75,065 Other expenses, net: Interest expense, net 17,688 29,594 52,390 64,973 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net 1,074 (2,230 ) 6,356 55 Loss on debt extinguishment — 673 45,576 673 Total other expenses, net 18,762 28,037 104,322 65,701 Net income before taxes 44,966 9,999 72,766 9,364 Income tax expense 11,880 5,888 24,445 6,109 Net income $ 33,086 $ 4,111 $ 48,321 $ 3,255 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ (38 ) $ 32 $ (68 ) $ (34 ) Net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 33,124 $ 4,079 $ 48,389 $ 3,289 Earnings per share(1): Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding(1): Basic 162,635 111,950 160,030 96,643 Diluted 166,630 111,950 163,968 96,643

(1) Share and per share amounts for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 have been adjusted to reflect an implied 88,990-for-one stock split that became effective on January 14, 2021.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) September 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,365 $ 172,611 Restricted cash 135 15,827 Accounts and notes receivable, net 110,907 84,805 Inventory 44,259 43,039 Prepaid and other assets 26,022 25,070 Income tax receivable 2,619 3,055 Advertising fund assets, restricted 39,698 29,276 Total current assets 339,005 373,683 Notes receivable, net 2,748 3,828 Property and equipment, net 1,121,204 827,392 Operating lease right-of-use assets 905,527 884,927 Deferred commissions 9,878 8,661 Intangibles, net 817,665 829,308 Goodwill 1,810,085 1,727,351 Total assets $ 5,006,112 $ 4,655,150 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,458 $ 67,802 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 217,589 190,867 Income taxes payable 2,791 3,513 Current portion of long-term debt 18,342 22,988 Advertising fund liabilities 25,457 20,276 Total current liabilities 336,637 305,446 Long-term debt, net 1,677,337 2,102,219 Deferred tax liability 261,906 249,043 Operating lease liabilities 843,925 818,001 Income tax receivable liability 155,970 — Deferred revenue 24,770 20,757 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 30,070 53,324 Total liabilities 3,330,615 3,548,790 Common stock 1,674 565 Additional paid-in capital 1,604,342 1,055,172 Retained earnings 80,364 31,975 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,047 ) 16,528 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 1,674,333 1,104,240 Non-controlling interests 1,164 2,120 Total shareholders’ equity 1,675,497 1,106,360 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,006,112 $ 4,655,150

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Nine months ended (in thousands) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Net income $ 48,321 $ 3,255 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 78,722 32,656 Non-cash lease cost 56,563 26,254 Gain on foreign denominated transactions 9,301 55 Loss on derivatives not designed as hedges (2,945 ) — Bad debt expense 2,535 4,829 Asset impairment costs 3,161 6,732 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 5,139 7,176 Benefit (provision) for deferred income taxes 15,898 (4,524 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 45,576 — Other, net 4,257 2,239 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable, net (28,787 ) (12,349 ) Inventory (3,279 ) (1,328 ) Prepaid and other assets (18,414 ) 1,755 Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted 5,818 (554 ) Deferred commissions (1,205 ) (1,810 ) Deferred revenue 3,983 3,438 Accounts payable (2,405 ) 10,311 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,397 8,926 Income tax receivable (320 ) 7,551 Operating lease liabilities (47,821 ) (28,157 ) Cash provided by operating activities 197,495 66,455 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (91,294 ) (35,124 ) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (444,121 ) 8,575 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 66,391 — Proceeds from sale of At-Pac business 1,532 — Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 5,471 — Cash used in investing activities (462,021 ) (26,549 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions — (2,783 ) Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs (2,153 ) (12,639 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt — 175,000 Repayment of long-term debt (716,542 ) (11,619 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 441,800 152,101 Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (212,800 ) (191,600 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (1,760 ) (731 ) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback transactions — 3,432 Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts 661,500 — Net proceeds from underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option 99,225 — Repurchases of common stock (43,040 ) — Payment for termination of interest rate swaps (21,826 ) — Stock option exercises 339 — Other, net 102 — Cash provided by financing activities 204,845 111,161 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,285 ) 468 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted (61,966 ) 151,535 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 172,611 34,935 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 19,369 23,091 Restricted cash, beginning of period 15,827 — Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 207,807 58,026 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 115,365 184,356 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 30,341 25,205 Restricted cash, end of period 135 — Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 145,841 $ 209,561

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Net income $ 33,086 $ 4,111 $ 48,321 $ 3,255 Acquisition related costs(a) 636 12,076 2,674 13,287 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,357 (2,690 ) 3,910 (926 ) Sponsor management fees(c) — 4,278 — 5,357 Straight-line rent adjustment(d) 2,548 485 8,391 3,124 Equity-based compensation expense(e) 933 (182 ) 2,944 508 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(f) 1,074 (2,230 ) 6,356 55 Bad debt expense(g) — — — 2,842 Asset impairment and closed store expenses(h) 313 741 3,005 7,621 Loss on debt extinguishment(i) — 673 45,576 673 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(j) 4,665 4,043 13,875 11,693 Provision for uncertain tax positions(k) (251 ) 2,810 (251 ) 2,810 Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments 44,361 24,115 134,801 50,299 Tax impact of adjustments(l) (886 ) (1,839 ) (18,968 ) (8,461 ) Adjusted net income 43,475 22,276 115,833 41,838 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (38 ) 32 (68 ) (34 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 43,513 $ 22,244 $ 115,901 $ 41,872 Adjusted earnings per share(m) Basic(2) $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.71 $ 0.43 Diluted(2) $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.69 $ 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding(m) Basic 162,635 111,950 160,030 96,643 Diluted 166,630 111,950 163,968 96,643

(1) Share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect an implied 88,990-for-one stock split that became effective on January 14, 2021.

(2) Adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021 is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $0.9 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021, respectively, and adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $0.8 million and $2.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021, respectively.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Net income 33,086 $ 4,111 $ 48,321 $ 3,255 Income tax expense 11,880 5,888 24,445 6,109 Interest expense, net 17,688 29,594 52,390 64,973 Depreciation and amortization 28,447 16,221 78,722 32,656 EBITDA 91,101 55,814 203,878 106,993 Acquisition related costs(a) 636 12,076 2,674 13,287 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,357 (2,690 ) 3,910 (926 ) Sponsor management fees(c) — 4,278 — 5,357 Straight-line rent adjustment(d) 2,548 485 8,391 3,124 Equity-based compensation expense(e) 933 (182 ) 2,944 508 Foreign currency transaction (gain)/loss, net(f) 1,074 (2,230 ) 6,356 55 Bad debt expense(g) — — — 2,842 Asset impairment and closed store expenses(h) 313 741 3,005 7,621 Loss on debt extinguishment(i) — 673 45,576 673 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,962 $ 68,965 $ 276,734 $ 139,534

Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the consolidated statement of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. Consists of discrete items and project costs, including (i) third-party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives, (ii) wage subsidies received directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and (iii) other miscellaneous expenses, including non-capitalizable expenses relating to the Company’s initial public offering and other strategic transactions. Includes management fees paid to Roark Capital Management, LLC. Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments. Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense. Represents foreign currency transaction gains/losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans. For the nine months ended September 25, 2021, these losses are offset by unrealized gains on remeasurement of cross currency swaps. Represents bad debt expense related to uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations. Relates to the impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations. Also represents lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to their respective lease termination dates. Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs associated with early termination of debt. Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statements of operations. Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for Canadian tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties. Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions and valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 38%, depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction. Share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect an implied 88,990-for-one stock split that became effective on January 14, 2021.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Maintenance $ 47,894 $ 34,774 $ 132,895 $ 82,579 Car Wash 37,999 17,739 115,223 17,739 Paint, Collision & Glass 22,039 23,231 61,534 50,119 Platform Services 16,254 13,306 44,864 36,740 Corporate and other (25,558 ) (19,966 ) (76,422 ) (45,722 ) Store opening costs (666 ) (119 ) (1,360 ) (1,921 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,962 $ 68,965 $ 276,734 $ 139,534

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)