Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Delivers Strong Same-Store Sales Growth and Adds 53 Net New Stores

Reports Robust Operating Income and Earnings per Share Growth

Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2021.

For the third quarter, revenue was $371.1 million, an increase of 39% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.2 billion, an increase of 28% versus the prior year, with 4% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 12.8%.

Earnings per share was $0.19 for the third quarter, an increase of 375% versus the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share2 was $0.26, an increase of 30% versus the prior year.

“This is our third quarter as a public company and we have consistently outperformed expectations,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO. “Our employees and franchisees have shown tremendous flexibility and a relentless focus on operational excellence, and I am proud of our entire team.” Fitzpatrick added.

“We expect to end fiscal year 2021 strong, and with our scale, the significant whitespace in this fragmented and needs-based industry, and our robust cash generation, our business model remains well-positioned to maximize long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue increased 39% versus the prior year, driven by positive same-store sales growth and net store growth.
  • Consolidated same-store sales increased 12.8% for the quarter, and all segments posted positive same-store sales growth.
  • The Company added 53 net new stores during the quarter.
  • The Company recorded net income in the third quarter of $33.1 million, an increase of 712% versus the prior year.
  • Adjusted Net Income1 was $43.5 million, an increase of 96% versus the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was $98.0 million, an increase of 42% versus the prior year.

Third Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

  System-wide Sales (in millions) Store Count Same-Store Sales* Revenue
(in millions)		 Segment Adjusted EBITDA4
(in millions)
Maintenance $ 333.8   1,506 17.0 % $ 144.5   $ 47.9  
Car Wash 122.0   1,018 6.2 % 123.6   38.0  
Paint, Collision & Glass 620.3   1,647 10.8 % 50.6   22.0  
Platform Services 120.3   201 15.8 % 42.1   16.3  
Corporate / Other   N/A   N/A N/A   10.3        
Total $ 1,196.4   4,372 12.8 % $ 371.1        

*Car Wash same-store sales reflects performance for the full quarter. Total same-store sales includes Car Wash performance on a pro-rata basis beginning in August.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $268.3 million, which included $115.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $152.8 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed on a $450 million whole business securitization issuance. The proceeds from the issuance were used to repay the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions.

Guidance
The Company has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2021 to account for the strong operating performance in the third quarter. The following guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations for the fiscal year ending December 25, 2021:

  • Revenue of approximately $1.4 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 of approximately $350 million
  • Adjusted Earnings per Share2 of approximately $0.84
  • Approximately 15% same-store sales growth, with positive same-store sales across all segments
  • Net store growth of approximately 200, driven by franchise and company-operated store growth as well as tuck-in acquisitions completed through the third quarter.

Conference Call
Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands’ Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until February 15, 2022.

About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.

Contacts    
Shareholder/Analyst inquiries:
Rachel Webb
rachel.webb@drivenbrands.com
(704) 644-8125		                      Media inquiries:
Media
media@drivenbrands.com
(704) 644-8129
     

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, as supplemented by the “Risk Factors” section in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted Earnings Per Share2, and Adjusted EBITDA3. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enable management, investors, and others to assess the operating performance of the Company and its segments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Earnings Per Share2 and Adjusted EBITDA3. These measures will differ from net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We do not provide guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA3 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income.

___________
1 “Adjusted Net Income” is calculated by eliminating from net income the adjustments described for Adjusted EBITDA, amortization related to acquired intangible assets and the tax effect of the adjustments. Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release.
2 “Adjusted Earnings Per Share” represents Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average shares (basic and diluted). Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release.
3 “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments for acquisition-related costs, straight-line rent, equity compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and certain non-recurring, non-core, infrequent or unusual charges. Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release.
4 “Segment Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA with a further adjustment for store opening costs. Corporate & Other costs are not allocated across segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance of our segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Please refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA located in the financial supplement in this release.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020
Revenue:                
Franchise royalties and fees   $ 38,953     $ 36,520     $ 107,240     $ 94,214  
Company-operated store sales   213,755     140,788     603,808     323,339  
Independently-operated store sales   47,941     30,595     160,483     30,595  
Advertising contributions   19,762     14,927     56,665     42,429  
Supply and other revenue   50,737     44,932     147,199     125,115  
Total revenue   371,148     267,762     1,075,395     615,692  
Operating expenses:                
Company-operated store expenses   130,520     85,668     367,095     202,333  
Independently-operated store expenses   27,764     17,995     89,664     17,995  
Advertising expenses   19,762     14,927     56,665     42,429  
Supply and other expenses   28,330     25,813     80,417     70,167  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   71,565     56,586     218,549     153,107  
Acquisition costs   636     12,076     2,674     13,287  
Store opening costs   666     119     1,360     1,921  
Depreciation and amortization   28,447     16,221     78,722     32,656  
Asset impairment charges and lease terminations   (270 )   321     3,161     6,732  
Total operating expenses   307,420     229,726     898,307     540,627  
Operating income   63,728     38,036     177,088     75,065  
Other expenses, net:                
Interest expense, net   17,688     29,594     52,390     64,973  
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net   1,074     (2,230 )   6,356     55  
Loss on debt extinguishment       673     45,576     673  
Total other expenses, net   18,762     28,037     104,322     65,701  
Net income before taxes   44,966     9,999     72,766     9,364  
Income tax expense   11,880     5,888     24,445     6,109  
Net income   $ 33,086     $ 4,111     $ 48,321     $ 3,255  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   $ (38 )   $ 32     $ (68 )   $ (34 )
Net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.   $ 33,124     $ 4,079     $ 48,389     $ 3,289  
                 
Earnings per share(1):                
Basic   $ 0.20     $ 0.04     $ 0.30     $ 0.03  
Diluted   $ 0.19     $ 0.04     $ 0.29     $ 0.03  
Weighted average shares outstanding(1):                
Basic   162,635     111,950     160,030     96,643  
Diluted   166,630     111,950     163,968     96,643  
                         

(1) Share and per share amounts for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 have been adjusted to reflect an implied 88,990-for-one stock split that became effective on January 14, 2021.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) September 25, 2021   December 26, 2020
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,365     $ 172,611  
Restricted cash 135     15,827  
Accounts and notes receivable, net 110,907     84,805  
Inventory 44,259     43,039  
Prepaid and other assets 26,022     25,070  
Income tax receivable 2,619     3,055  
Advertising fund assets, restricted 39,698     29,276  
Total current assets 339,005     373,683  
Notes receivable, net 2,748     3,828  
Property and equipment, net 1,121,204     827,392  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 905,527     884,927  
Deferred commissions 9,878     8,661  
Intangibles, net 817,665     829,308  
Goodwill 1,810,085     1,727,351  
Total assets $ 5,006,112     $ 4,655,150  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 72,458     $ 67,802  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 217,589     190,867  
Income taxes payable 2,791     3,513  
Current portion of long-term debt 18,342     22,988  
Advertising fund liabilities 25,457     20,276  
Total current liabilities 336,637     305,446  
Long-term debt, net 1,677,337     2,102,219  
Deferred tax liability 261,906     249,043  
Operating lease liabilities 843,925     818,001  
Income tax receivable liability 155,970      
Deferred revenue 24,770     20,757  
Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 30,070     53,324  
Total liabilities 3,330,615     3,548,790  
Common stock 1,674     565  
Additional paid-in capital 1,604,342     1,055,172  
Retained earnings 80,364     31,975  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,047 )   16,528  
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 1,674,333     1,104,240  
Non-controlling interests 1,164     2,120  
Total shareholders’ equity 1,675,497     1,106,360  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,006,112     $ 4,655,150  
               

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

  Nine months ended
(in thousands) September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020
Net income $ 48,321     $ 3,255  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 78,722     32,656  
Non-cash lease cost 56,563     26,254  
Gain on foreign denominated transactions 9,301     55  
Loss on derivatives not designed as hedges (2,945 )    
Bad debt expense 2,535     4,829  
Asset impairment costs 3,161     6,732  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 5,139     7,176  
Benefit (provision) for deferred income taxes 15,898     (4,524 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt 45,576      
Other, net 4,257     2,239  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
Accounts and notes receivable, net (28,787 )   (12,349 )
Inventory (3,279 )   (1,328 )
Prepaid and other assets (18,414 )   1,755  
Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted 5,818     (554 )
Deferred commissions (1,205 )   (1,810 )
Deferred revenue 3,983     3,438  
Accounts payable (2,405 )   10,311  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,397     8,926  
Income tax receivable (320 )   7,551  
Operating lease liabilities (47,821 )   (28,157 )
Cash provided by operating activities 197,495     66,455  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (91,294 )   (35,124 )
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (444,121 )   8,575  
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 66,391      
Proceeds from sale of At-Pac business 1,532      
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 5,471      
Cash used in investing activities (462,021 )   (26,549 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (2,783 )
Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs (2,153 )   (12,639 )
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt     175,000  
Repayment of long-term debt (716,542 )   (11,619 )
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 441,800     152,101  
Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (212,800 )   (191,600 )
Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (1,760 )   (731 )
Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback transactions     3,432  
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts 661,500      
Net proceeds from underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option 99,225      
Repurchases of common stock (43,040 )    
Payment for termination of interest rate swaps (21,826 )    
Stock option exercises 339      
Other, net 102      
Cash provided by financing activities 204,845     111,161  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,285 )   468  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted (61,966 )   151,535  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 172,611     34,935  
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 19,369     23,091  
Restricted cash, beginning of period 15,827      
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 207,807     58,026  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 115,365     184,356  
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 30,341     25,205  
Restricted cash, end of period 135      
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 145,841     $ 209,561  
               

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share        
                 
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020
Net income   $ 33,086     $ 4,111     $ 48,321     $ 3,255  
Acquisition related costs(a)   636     12,076     2,674     13,287  
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)   1,357     (2,690 )   3,910     (926 )
Sponsor management fees(c)       4,278         5,357  
Straight-line rent adjustment(d)   2,548     485     8,391     3,124  
Equity-based compensation expense(e)   933     (182 )   2,944     508  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(f)   1,074     (2,230 )   6,356     55  
Bad debt expense(g)               2,842  
Asset impairment and closed store expenses(h)   313     741     3,005     7,621  
Loss on debt extinguishment(i)       673     45,576     673  
Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(j)   4,665     4,043     13,875     11,693  
Provision for uncertain tax positions(k)   (251 )   2,810     (251 )   2,810  
Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments   44,361     24,115     134,801     50,299  
Tax impact of adjustments(l)   (886 )   (1,839 )   (18,968 )   (8,461 )
Adjusted net income   43,475     22,276     115,833     41,838  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest   (38 )   32     (68 )   (34 )
Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.   $ 43,513     $ 22,244     $ 115,901     $ 41,872  
                 
Adjusted earnings per share(m)                
Basic(2)   $ 0.26     $ 0.20     $ 0.71     $ 0.43  
Diluted(2)   $ 0.26     $ 0.20     $ 0.69     $ 0.43  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding(m)                
Basic   162,635     111,950     160,030     96,643  
Diluted   166,630     111,950     163,968     96,643  
                         

(1) Share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect an implied 88,990-for-one stock split that became effective on January 14, 2021.

(2) Adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021 is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $0.9 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021, respectively, and adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $0.8 million and $2.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021, respectively.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation        
                 
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands)   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020
Net income   33,086     $ 4,111     $ 48,321     $ 3,255  
Income tax expense   11,880     5,888     24,445     6,109  
Interest expense, net   17,688     29,594     52,390     64,973  
Depreciation and amortization   28,447     16,221     78,722     32,656  
EBITDA   91,101     55,814     203,878     106,993  
Acquisition related costs(a)   636     12,076     2,674     13,287  
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)   1,357     (2,690 )   3,910     (926 )
Sponsor management fees(c)       4,278         5,357  
Straight-line rent adjustment(d)   2,548     485     8,391     3,124  
Equity-based compensation expense(e)   933     (182 )   2,944     508  
Foreign currency transaction (gain)/loss, net(f)   1,074     (2,230 )   6,356     55  
Bad debt expense(g)               2,842  
Asset impairment and closed store expenses(h)   313     741     3,005     7,621  
Loss on debt extinguishment(i)       673     45,576     673  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 97,962     $ 68,965     $ 276,734     $ 139,534  
                                 
  1. Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the consolidated statement of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.
  2. Consists of discrete items and project costs, including (i) third-party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives, (ii) wage subsidies received directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and (iii) other miscellaneous expenses, including non-capitalizable expenses relating to the Company’s initial public offering and other strategic transactions.
  3. Includes management fees paid to Roark Capital Management, LLC.
  4. Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.
  5. Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.
  6. Represents foreign currency transaction gains/losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans. For the nine months ended September 25, 2021, these losses are offset by unrealized gains on remeasurement of cross currency swaps.
  7. Represents bad debt expense related to uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations.
  8. Relates to the impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations. Also represents lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to their respective lease termination dates.
  9. Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs associated with early termination of debt.
  10. Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statements of operations.
  11. Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for Canadian tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.
  12. Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions and valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 38%, depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.
  13. Share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect an implied 88,990-for-one stock split that became effective on January 14, 2021.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands)   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020   September 25, 2021   September 26, 2020
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:                
Maintenance   $ 47,894     $ 34,774     $ 132,895     $ 82,579  
Car Wash   37,999     17,739     115,223     17,739  
Paint, Collision & Glass   22,039     23,231     61,534     50,119  
Platform Services   16,254     13,306     44,864     36,740  
Corporate and other   (25,558 )   (19,966 )   (76,422 )   (45,722 )
Store opening costs   (666 )   (119 )   (1,360 )   (1,921 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 97,962     $ 68,965     $ 276,734     $ 139,534  
                                 

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)

    Three months ended September 25, 2021
(in thousands)   Maintenance   Car Wash   Paint, Collision
Glass		   Platform
Services		   Total
System-wide Store sales                    
Franchise stores   $ 208,218     $     607,579     $ 118,825     $ 934,622  
Company-operated stores   125,561     74,105     12,723     1,465     213,854  
Independently Operated Stores       47,941             47,941  
Total System-wide Sales   $ 333,779     $ 122,046     $ 620,302     $ 120,290     $ 1,196,417  
                     
Store Count (in whole numbers)                    
Franchise stores   992         1,617     200     2,809  
Company-operated stores   514     286     30     1     831  
Independently Operated Stores       732             732  
Total Store Count   1,506     1,018     1,647     201     4,372  
                     
    Three months ended September 26, 2020
(in thousands)   Maintenance   Car Wash   Paint, Collision
Glass		   Platform
Services		   Total
System-wide Store sales                    
Franchise stores   $ 166,302     $     $ 496,812     $ 102,171     $ 765,285  
Company-operated stores   101,023     28,586     $ 9,556     $ 1,686     140,851  
Independently Operated Stores       30,595             30,595  
Total System-wide Sales   $ 267,325     $ 59,181     $ 506,368     $ 103,857     $ 936,731  
                     
Store Count (in whole numbers)                    
Franchise stores   896         1645     198     2,739  
Company-operated stores   475     199     31     1     706  
Independently Operated Stores       740             740  
Total Store Count   1,371     939     1,676     199     4,185  
                               

