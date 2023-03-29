Rising Adoption of IoT Devices Worldwide to Stimulate Growth in Energy Harvesting System for Wireless Sensor Network Market!

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Energy Harvesting System for Wireless Sensor Network Market size reached US$ 1.6 billion in 2022. Over the next ten years, global sales will rise at 15.9% CAGR. This will help the worldwide market to secure a valuation of US$ 6.9 billion by 2032.

Demand for energy harvesting systems will remain high for temperature sensors. As per the latest report, temperature sensors segment is set to pick up pace at 15.8% CAGR through 2032.

Increasing adoption of IoT across diverse industries will drive the global market forward. In recent years, there has been a dramatic rise in the usage of wireless sensor networks (WSNs) in industrial sectors.

Industries are using wireless sensors such as temperature sensors, pressure sensors, and level sensors for various applications. This has increased demand for energy harvesting systems and the trend is expected to continue.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33391

Growing adoption of IoT solutions for building and home automation is likely to propel energy harvesting system demand for wireless sensor networks.

It is estimated that by 2030 there will be around 29.4 billion IoT-connected devices globally. This in turn will provide impetus for the development of energy harvesting system for wireless sensor network market.

Energy harvesting solutions are widely used in a variety of industries to help achieve safe, durable, and power-efficient systems. This includes consumer electronics, medical equipment, military, and consumer electronics. Thus, expansion of these industries will boost sales.

Increasing green energy initiatives coupled with surging adoption of wireless sensor network equipment will boost the global market.

Key Takeaways from Energy Harvesting System for Wireless Sensor Network Market Report:

Global energy harvesting system for wireless sensor network demand will rise at 15.9% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. By sensors, temperature sensors segment is forecast to progress at 15.8% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Based on technology, vibration energy harvesting segment will expand at 15.7% CAGR .

. Sales of energy harvesting systems for wireless sensor networks in China will surge at 16.9% CAGR .

. The USA energy harvesting system for wireless sensor network market is set to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2032.

Demand for energy harvesting systems in Korea will increase at 16.3% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. The United Kingdom market will thrive at 15.0% CAGR during the projection period.

during the projection period. Japan market is forecast to reach US$ 503.3 million by 2032.

“Rising adoption of IoT devices worldwide will continue to boost the global market. Further, widening applications of wireless sensor networks across various industries will trigger sales.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33391

Who is Winning?

ABB Ltd, Convergence Wireless, Cymbet Corporation, Infineon Technologies, EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Analog Devices, Lord Microstrain, Microchip Technology Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V. are few of the leading manufacturers of energy harvesting systems for wireless sensor networks.

These key players are constantly launching new products to expand their portfolios. They are also adopting strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their presence.

More Insights Available:

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the energy harvesting system for wireless sensor network market presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the energy harvesting system for wireless sensor network market based on

Sensors (temperature sensors, pressure sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, humidity sensors, motion and IR sensors, position sensors, and gas sensors),

(temperature sensors, pressure sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, humidity sensors, motion and IR sensors, position sensors, and gas sensors), Primary batteries (lithium batteries and alkaline batteries), component (transducers, PMIC, secondary batteries),

(lithium batteries and alkaline batteries), component (transducers, PMIC, secondary batteries), Technology (light energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, radio frequency energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting),

(light energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, radio frequency energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting), Application (building and home automation, industrial, aerospace, automotive, railways, transportation infrastructure, security) across various regions.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33391

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research’s highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

Building Automation Systems Market

Diffractive Optical Elements Market

Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market

Embedded Display Market

Laptop Cooling Pad Market

Consumer Data Storage Devices Market

Floor Care Machines Market

Residential Lighting Fixtures Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com