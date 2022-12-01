US Upfitters a division of Driverge US Upfitters a division of Driverge

CLEVELAND, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driverge Vehicle Innovations, one of the country’s leading builders of commercial wheelchair-accessible vans, shuttles, and transporters, announced today that it has acquired U.S. Upfitters, an Illinois-based business that specializes in converting commercial trucks, vans, SUVs and sedans into work-ready vehicles.

This acquisition will enhance Driverge’s national presence by adding new sales and operation locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Colorado, in addition to its existing facilities in Ohio, Kansas, South Carolina, and California. It will also broaden Driverge’s product line to include commercial truck, SUV, sedan and fleet vehicle conversions.

Over the last two decades, Driverge and U.S. Upfitters (formerly known as INLAD Truck & Van Equipment Co.) have shared a mission to provide quality products, service and innovation to meet customers’ needs in the upfit and conversion markets.

“We are excited to welcome U.S. Upfitters’ customers and team to Driverge Vehicle Innovations,” said Driverge President Mark Minatel. “In building Driverge’s future, we are committed to innovation, expertise and customer-focused business opportunities, like U.S. Upfitters. Additionally, their products, capabilities, and commitment to employees align with Driverge’s growth goals and the value we place on our team members. We believe the acquisition of such an outstanding business will offer our customers inventive products and more options from market-leading vendors.”

Customers currently served by U.S. Upfitters range from fleet management companies and government agencies to dealerships, upfitters, and contractors of all vocations. Its website also offers customers the option of buying online.

For U.S. Upfitters co-founders Jim and Joan Fuller, selling to a like-minded company that shares U.S. Upfitters’ values and focus on customers were primary considerations. “This is an ideal opportunity for the business to grow within a culture that reflects our own. It provides future opportunities for our customers and our team,” explained Mrs. Fuller, who will remain a part of the business as Vice President of Finance.

Mr. Fuller, who will remain President of U.S. Upfitters, added, “Our commitment has always been to combine qualified and experienced workmanship with an amazing collection of brands to service a hard-working and skilled customer base. This passion and mission can continue with Driverge.”

Driverge is the country’s leading builder of commercial accessible vans, shuttles, transporters, work vans and recreational vehicles. It is a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM), Mercedes-Benz MasterSolutions® Upfitter, and Ram Commercial Q-Pro supplier. With manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Kansas, South Carolina, California, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Maryland, Driverge provides vehicle conversions to numerous industries and government agencies, including healthcare, wheelchair transport services, fleet management, hospitality, rideshare, and other vocational markets. Driverge Vehicle Innovations and MobilityWorks together make up WMK, LLC which was established in 1997.

