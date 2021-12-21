Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DriveSafe Driving Schools Announces 2021-2022 Scholarship Program

DriveSafe Driving Schools Announces 2021-2022 Scholarship Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Win a $1,500 scholarship to help pay for education

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DriveSafe Driving Schools is pleased to offer the 2021-2022 DriveSafe scholarship Competition.

DriveSafe will award a scholarship of $1,500 to a student who can use it, in any way, to enhance their education. The deadline to submit scholarship applications and qualifying entries is March 2, 2022, and the winner will be notified by April 13th.

Ben Baron, DriveSafe’s CEO, explains the company’s rationale for the annual scholarship program: “DriveSafe celebrates educational opportunities and recognizes the importance of education in helping individuals reach their greatest potential. The Scholarship Program is a way we can encourage students to think about their future while also considering the impact that driving has had on their life.”

To compete for the scholarship, students must complete the application and submit a qualifying entry of either an essay (250-500 words) or video (4 minutes or less). Videos must be made on one of the following platforms: YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok, along with #DriveSafe Scholarship. Students are asked to respond to the following question: “What have you learned about yourself as a result of learning how to drive?”

For more information and complete competition rules, visit DriveSafeColorado.com/ scholarship.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved driving school in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. The drive safe for Life System is designed to help students master the rules of the road, develop sound driving skills, and gain the confidence to be safe decision makers and responsible drivers. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 100,000 families in Colorado.

For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

CONTACT: Media contact: Katherine Leadbetter - 720-496-2243 - katherinel@BaronEd.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.