ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DriveThru Urgent Care — by Viral Solutions — is now seeing patients at its flagship location on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. The practice treats patients with time-sensitive medical needs in the comfort of their own cars. With the first of its many planned locations now in operation, DriveThru Urgent Care is transforming the urgent care experience by delivering modern, convenient, and accessible urgent care medicine in a drive-through setting.

Created by the veteran ER team behind Viral Solutions, which tested and vaccinated millions during the COVID-19 crisis, DriveThru Urgent Care brings radical efficiency to every aspect of quality urgent care. This improved level of access makes healthcare easy, breaking down barriers and meeting patients where they are so they can receive the timely treatment they need without delay and get better faster.

“We truly believe the opening of DriveThru Urgent Care is ushering in a new era of healthcare,” says DriveThru Urgent Care co-founder, Dr. Ben Lefkove. “After serving nearly 4 million patients, we’re able to take what we’ve learned and bring it to the urgent care space with game-changing results.”

DriveThru Urgent Care retools the entire process, from check-in to discharge to prescription fulfillment. The practice treats all non-life-threatening conditions patients typically seek at urgent care locations, from abdominal pain and eye infections to sprains and minor cuts and lacerations. DriveThru Urgent Care puts a special emphasis on treating and testing for seasonal respiratory illnesses, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, and strep throat. The breadth of conditions DriveThru Urgent Care can treat includes:

*Abscess Incision and Drainage *Sore Throat *Acute Rash *Allergic Reactions *Upper Respiratory Allergic Reactions *Asthma *Skin Infections *Pink Eye *COVID-19 *Ear Infection in Children *Head Injury + Concussion *Flu Vaccine *Flu *Laceration Care *Medication Refill *Sexually Transmitted Diseases *Sinus Inflammation *Strep Throat *Toothache *Upper Respiratory Infection *Urinary Tract infection

Providers have the ability to utilize state-of-the-art medical equipment while the patient remains in the vehicle. For more extensive examination and when handling sensitive medical issues, providers can treat patients inside the facility, which features multiple exam rooms and an X-ray machine.

After diagnosis, patients can get the most common medications on site without a separate trip to the pharmacy.

“By streamlining the urgent care process, we’re giving the patient the gift of time,” says co-founder, physician assistant Ron Sanders. “They can improve swiftly and get back to making the most out of their lives.”

Viral Solutions will serve as the parent company and fold its services into DriveThru Urgent Care.

The flagship DriveThru Urgent Care is now open at 1605 Howell Mill Road N.W., Atlanta. Hours are 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. daily.

About DriveThru Urgent Care

DriveThru Urgent Care treats patients with time-sensitive medical needs in the comfort and convenience of their own cars. Created by the veteran ER team behind Viral Solutions, which tested and vaccinated millions of people during the COVID-19 public health crisis, we bring transformative efficiency to every aspect of modern urgent care. DriveThru Urgent Care helps you get better faster. Our flagship facility is at 1605 Howell Mill Road N.W. in Atlanta, and many more are on the way. For more information, call 470-601-7810 or visit DriveThruUrgentCare.com .

