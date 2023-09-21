High Focus of Driving Apparel Manufacturers on Enhancing Driver Comfort with Technological Advancements

Rockville , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Driving Apparel Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 30 billion by the end of 2033.

Driving apparel is designed with the wearer’s comfort and safety in mind. For instance, motor coats provide body defense as well as resistance to weather and temperature. Gloves provide grip and control while driving. Stringent safety regulations, growing public safety concerns, and the rising popularity of motorsports are driving the rapid growth of the global market.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 30 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

In addition, consumers’ interest in boots, gloves, caps, and other protective items is anticipated to expand as a result of their availability in a variety of retail settings. Technological advancements and innovation are also driving market growth.

To create protective driving clothing using cutting-edge technologies, manufacturers are investing in product upgradation. This expands the alternatives available to specialist businesses on the international market. Businesses understand how critical it is to improve drivers’ experiences while taking comfort and style into account. Studies are being conducted by businesses to identify the needs of consumers in this market. These elements are expected to generate profitable prospects for market players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for driving apparel is estimated at US$ 15.2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for driving apparel is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 30 billion.

Over the forecast period (2023 to 2033), the market in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The clothing segment is forecasted to expand at 3.7% CAGR through 2033.

The market in Europe is predicted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2033.

“The global market for driving apparel is poised for rapid growth, driven by several key factors. Increased government regulations, rising public security concerns, and the expanding popularity of motorsports are among the primary drivers of this anticipated growth. Furthermore, ongoing technical advancements and innovations are set to play a pivotal role in propelling the market, as sporting activities such as racing and riding continue to gain widespread popularity,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Driving Apparel Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Material By Vehicle Type By Application By Distribution Channel Clothing

Footwear

Protection Gear Leather

Synthetic

Natural Fiber Two-Wheelers

Four-Wheelers Athletics

Leisure Sports e-Commerce

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Brand Outlets

Discount Stores



Market Competition

The driving apparel market is highly competitive, characterized by several brands and manufacturers vying for market share. Several prominent companies dominate the driving apparel market. These key players often have a global presence and offer a wide range of driving apparel products.

In July 2021, Fly Racing introduced its new 2022 moto gear line, which features cutting-edge innovations such as RHEON, BOA Fit Systems, and durable stretch materials.

In the pursuit of a competitive advantage, prominent enterprises continuously broaden their array of product offerings within the realm of driving apparel. Their production lines encompass an extensive spectrum of driving gear, ranging from racing suits, helmets, gloves, jackets, to pants, adeptly tailored to meet the diverse needs of both driving enthusiasts and seasoned professionals.

Leading brands place substantial emphasis on research and development to integrate cutting-edge materials, safety technologies, and smart clothing features into their driving apparel. This ongoing dedication to innovation is geared towards enhancing not only safety but also overall performance.

In a remarkable milestone during November 2022, the esteemed power sports apparel company, 509, unveiled a novel product line specifically curated for street motorcycle riders. The “Mach V” helmet, engineered for velocity, boasts an aerodynamically refined form, an expansive field of view, and an innovative Venturi ventilation system (patent pending). This revolutionary system aids riders in maintaining focus on the road, particularly during aggressive warm-weather rides. The helmet is fortified with notable certifications including Fidlock, Spot, and ECE 22.06, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to safety and superior quality.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global driving apparel market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (clothing, footwear, protection gear), material (leather, synthetic, natural fiber), vehicle type (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), application (athletics, leisure sports), and distribution channel (e-Commerce, supermarkets/hypermarkets, brand outlets, discount stores), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

