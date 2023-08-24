The changing demographics, notably the growing elderly population across different parts of the globe, have also played a role in influencing the demand for medical tubing. The study extensively assesses multiple dimensions such as the historical context of the global market, dynamics influencing the market, projected scenarios, analysis of opportunities, and the product life cycle. Furthermore, the report provides valuable information about key players in the industry, their respective market shares, and prevailing trends in different regions.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the Medical Tubing Market is projected to be worth US$ 13.1 Billion. By 2033, it is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 23.5 Billion. The global market is predicted to surge at a 6.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Medical tubing is expected to provide an absolute dollar potential worth US$ 10.4 Billion throughout the projected period, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). In 2022, the market was valued at US$ 12.2 Billion.

Need for medical tubing has increased as a result of several significant factors that together make up the contemporary healthcare sector environment. These include ongoing concerns about the state of the world’s health, changes in population, modifications to medical procedures, growing public awareness of infection control, and technological advancements.

Backed by the rapid technological advancements in medical treatments and diagnostic techniques, use of more specialized medical tubing has become essential. Medical tubing is an essential tool for carrying out several procedures.

They range from sophisticated imaging techniques to less invasive operations. Hence, there is a higher demand for personalized tubing solutions globally. This is because better accuracy, mobility, and interoperability with state-of-the-art medical equipment are required.

Another factor affecting the need for medical tubing is the world’s aging population and other changes in demographics. Continual medical attention, drug administration, and a range of treatment measures are frequently required for elderly people.

Medical tubing must be used extensively for each of these. Demand for medical tubing that supports elderly care is projected to increase as the global population ages.

Emphasis now is on the patients’ comfort and recovery as a result of evolving healthcare practices. As a result, cutting-edge medical equipment has been developed that calls for precisely planned tubing to ensure seamless transmission of fluids, gases, and medications.

Demand for greater comfort, a lower risk of difficulties, and ease of use has led to an increasing need for medical tubing. Patients and medical professionals are both seeking patient-centered treatment today, which could help with demand.

Growing emphasis on infection prevention and control has further boosted the need for medical tubing. Infections related to healthcare remain a key concern.

It might make the development of more sterility- and contamination-resistant materials and designs necessary. Operating rooms, intensive care units, and other high-risk medical environments are examples of where the need for infection-resistant tubing is particularly critical.

Importance of building a robust and adaptable healthcare infrastructure has been brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent global health crises. Need for efficient and timely distribution of medical supplies was made obvious by the pandemic.

Key Takeaways from Report:

The global medical tubing market recorded a CAGR of 7.7% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

in the historical period between 2018 and 2022. South Korea medical tubing industry is projected to witness a CAGR of around 5.6% in the review period 2023 to 2033.

industry is projected to witness a CAGR of around in the review period 2023 to 2033. Japan medical tubing industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% in the evaluation period.

industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of in the evaluation period. In terms of product, the silicone segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Based on application, the bulk disposable tubing segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 5.7% in the assessment period.

“Trend toward remote monitoring and home healthcare is to blame for the rising use of medical tubing. Technology advancements that enable patients to receive health monitoring at home have reduced the need for lengthy hospital stays. It is hence expected to create new growth avenues for small- and large-scale companies.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Medical Tubing Market Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 13.1 billion Projected Market Valuation (2033) US$ 23.5 billion Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 6.0 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value (US$ billion) Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, India, China, Japan, and Australia Key Companies Profiled Asahi Tec Corp.

MDC Industries

Nordson Corp.

ZARYS International Group

Hitachi Cable America, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading medical tubing producers are looking into global markets to take advantage of the expanding healthcare sectors everywhere. They can access new growth prospects and enlarge their consumer base by extending their presence beyond their local markets.

Collaboration between hospitals, research institutions, and manufacturers of medical devices is becoming increasingly common. By partnering and co-creating innovative solutions, manufacturers can get knowledge of emerging desires and trends. This might also help to guarantee that their products work flawlessly with other medical equipment.

For instance,

DuPont started operating a new production plant for DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions in July 2022 at the Cooper River Site in South Carolina. The new facility will increase its capacity to handle biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion in order to meet the rising demand from Liveo customers.

Medical Tubing Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Silicone

Polyolefins

Polyimide

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polycarbonates

Fluoropolymers

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Others

By Application:

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Drug Delivery Systems

Catheters

Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

