A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News the drone from an Iranian proxy that killed 3 American service members in Jordan and injured others got past the air defenses for Tower 22 because it was mistaken for a U.S. drone expected to return to the base at the same time.
The Wall Street Journal initially reported on this development on Monday. A U.S. official confirmed the information to Fox News.
President Biden has vowed to take action against Iranian-backed militants in the Midd
