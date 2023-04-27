The ElevateUAV Summit in Miami will feature sponsors like DJI, Sony, Pix4D, Teal, and many more!

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds has announced that industry leaders like DJI, Sony, Pix4D, Teal, and many more are joining its inaugural drone conference, the ElevateUAV Summit.

The event will be held in Miami, FL, on July 26th-27th. The conference will feature keynotes and speaking sessions revolving around the latest trends and innovations around UAV technology, as well as sessions from thought leaders regarding the different ways drones are optimizing operations across several industries.

As industries worldwide begin to leverage innovative drone technology, it’s important to showcase how UAVs are transforming workflows for more agile production, safer operations, and comprehensive decision-making—many of the sessions will focus on drone applications within the agriculture, energy/utilities, public safety, and construction industries.

As a premier industry event, the conference will connect drone manufacturers, developers, pilots, enthusiasts, and enterprises; early bird tickets are available now on elevateuavsummit.com

The ElevateUAV Summit will be held on July 26-27, 2023 at the FIU Biscayne Bay Kovens Conference Center in North Miami, FL. Organizations or experts that wish to participate in the Elevate UAV Summit can connect with the event organizers at support@elevateuavsummit.com.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

