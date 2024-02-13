Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, a leader in consumer and enterprise drone solutions, will be present at the 2024 Commodity Classic conference, which will be hosted in Houston, Texas from February 28th – March 2nd.

The Commodity Classic conference is America’s largest farmer-led agricultural expo. This show offers keynote speaking sessions, as well as live product and solution demos. Drone Nerds will participate in the show as an exhibitor, with experts available to talk through the uses and benefits of drone technology in the agriculture industry, along with the various fleet management solution options, including its Always Flying™ program.

As a pioneer in the enterprise drone space, Drone Nerds seeks to educate the conference audience on how they can leverage drones to optimize agricultural operations in an effort to increase crop yields and produce healthier plants. Drone Nerds will have different UAVs on display at its booth, including DJI Matrice 350, Agras T20, Agras T40, Mavic 3 Enterprise, Mavic 3 Multispectral, as well as Sentera agricultural sensors, and more.

“Commodity Classic brings together farmers and agricultural co-ops that are seeking ways to optimize their operations—there are big changes in the industry, with a strong focus on sustainability and more efficient crop and land management. We have seen the long-term benefits that UAVs can provide to such organizations, and we aim to be a partner and trustworthy resource for those who want to modernize their operations with drones,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.

Drone Nerds will be at Commodity Classic from February 28th – to March 2nd at booths #7111 & #7113.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .

