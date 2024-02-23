Discover ideaForge’s UAV solutions for public safety operations.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, a leading provider of drone technology solutions, announces the integration of ideaForge’s cutting-edge NETRA V4 PRO and SWITCH drone solutions for public safety into its enterprise product lineup. This strategic partnership brings together Drone Nerds’ expertise with ideaForge’s renowned UAV capabilities, aiming to enhance countless public safety missions.

ideaForge specializes in manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for high performance in defense, security, and battlefield management, particularly for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Among their notable offerings are the NETRA V4 PRO and SWITCH UAVs, recognized for their power, versatility, and reliability across a spectrum of mission-critical applications.

NETRA V4 PRO stands out as the latest innovation in ideaForge’s NETRA Series lineup, boasting a maximum flight time of 90 minutes and a range of advanced features tailored for defense, public safety, emergency response, and mapping missions. Built with high-strength carbon fiber, the NETRA V4 PRO ensures durability and reliability in challenging environments. Its swappable HD optical and thermal camera offers versatility in data collection, enabling precise imaging for search and rescue operations, as well as tactical surveillance.

Meanwhile, the SWITCH UAV offers unparalleled endurance, combining fixed-wing and VTOL capabilities for long-range surveillance and security operations. With over 120 minutes of flight time at mean sea level, the SWITCH UAV is optimized for extended missions, providing aerial surveillance over large areas. Its carbon fiber frame ensures maximum thrust-weight ratio, enhancing stability and maneuverability during critical operations. Compatible with a range of payload and camera options, the SWITCH UAV offers flexibility to adapt to diverse mission requirements, making it an indispensable asset for law enforcement agencies, border security forces, and emergency response teams.

“We’re thrilled to integrate ideaForge’s state-of-the-art drone solutions into our enterprise offerings,” says Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. “In today’s rapidly evolving public safety landscape, having access to cutting-edge technology is paramount. These drone solutions not only enhance our capabilities but also underscore our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced tools to tackle challenges and keep communities safe.”

“At ideaForge, our mission is to empower organizations with innovative UAV solutions that revolutionize public safety operations. Through our partnership with Drone Nerds, we aim to further enhance public safety missions with our proprietary technology, delivering unparalleled performance, reliability, and efficiency in every operation”, states Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About ideaForge:

ideaForge, a vertically integrated company with an in-house product development center, is renowned for its proprietary technology in designing, developing, and manufacturing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). ideaForge’s drone solutions are equipped with industry-leading specifications and capabilities in order to operate in harsh environments. Its UAVs have been used in extreme conditions and offer the reliability needed for the accomplishment of tough public safety missions.

For more information, visit ideaforgetech.com.

