Master the Unseen with the Inspire 3

Dania Beach, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone technology leader and a DJI Enterprise Platinum Partner in North America, has announced the launch of the much-awaited cinematography drone, the DJI Inspire 3. The Inspire 3 is succeeding the Inspire 2, which was last released back in 2016. The Inspire 3 is set to become the new benchmark drone for filmmakers and cinematographers alike.

It features the same Zenmuse X9 camera that is featured on the Ronin 4D; this camera also offers dual-native ISO to capture crystal clear images, regardless of bright or low light conditions.

With advanced RTK functionality, the Inspire 3 allows pilots to plan more precise flights. It can fly through industrial areas with high concentrations of metal, concrete, or magnetic interference thanks to the built-in dual antennas. With centimeter-grade positioning capabilities, pilots can preplan the flight to capture the same shot with minimal variance. The RTK is supported through both base station and network connection, which also aids in capturing high-precision, repeatable routes for a seamless transition between day and night shots.

The Inspire 3 also has omnidirectional sensing capabilities, with a fisheye lens (front, rear, up down, left, and right), two wide-angle lenses, and a TOF (time of frame) downward sensor with infrared to measure the distance between lower obstacles. The upgraded FPV camera has a 1/1.8 in. sensor and 3 MP view allowing pilots to see footage in real-time.

Thanks to the O3 Pro, the Inspire 3 has better video transmission and stronger anti-interference capability. The O3 Pro allows the pilot and gimbal flight operator to be far apart during filming. Additionally, the Inspire 3 has a great safety backup as the control relay allows the gimbal operator to take over should the pilot lose connection.

The Inspire 3 will be available for preorder on April 14th, 2023. Those interested in learning more about the Inspire 3 can connect with Drone Nerds’ team at experts@dronenerds.com

###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.enterprise.dronenerds.com.

CONTACT: Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 7867087807 caraf@dronenerds.com