Drone Nerds now Offering the DJI Mavic 3 Series Drones

Imaging above everything

DroneNerds Logo DroneNerds logo in full colors

DJI Mavic 3 Drone DJI Mavic 3 Drone

Dania Beach, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, one of the largest North American drone solutions providers, has announced now offers the DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Fly More Combo, and Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo. Consumers will be able to pre-order online the new drone via their website while inventory arrives at Drone Nerds’ physical stores.

A new era of consumer drones is here with the arrival of the DJI Mavic 3 drone. This is the first consumer drone with a dual-camera system, offering its users the possibility to capture high-quality footage and photographs. Here’s a quick look at some of the dual-camera system specs.

Hasselblad camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor and a telephoto camera.

Up to 20 MP photo resolution.

Video resolutions of up to 5.1K at 50fps or 4K at 120fps.

The Mavic 3 Cine supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ.

Additionally, the Mavic 3 is the first drone with a flight time of up to 46 minutes and maximum video transmission of up to 15 km (about 9 miles). The new omnidirectional sensing system enhances the Mavic 3’s ability to avoid obstacles, giving its users peace of mind during the flight. Here are other key features worth mentioning.

ActiveTrack 5.0 – subject recognition technology to track subjects precisely at all times.

Internal storage capacity of up to 1 TB.

QuickTransfer – faster data transmission with download speeds up to 80MB/s.

Advanced Return-to-Home (RTH) – maximum sensing distance of up to 200 meters during RTH operations.

“DJI drones set the standards at a high level, and now DJI is taking those standards even higher with the Mavic 3. It’s full of amazing new features like the dual-camera system and 46 minute flight time. With that in mind, there’s no doubt the Mavic 3 is one of the most anticipated drones of the year, and we’re excited to offer it,” says Drone Nerds’ President, Alex Nafissy.

DJI Mavic 3 drone starts at $2,199 for the standalone drone, $2,999 for the Fly More Combo, and these were made available on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:30 pm Eastern. In addition, the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo starts at $4,999 and is expected to be available towards the end of November. For more information about the DJI Mavic 3 drone series and online pre-orders, please visit https://www.dronenerds.com/.

###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

Attachments

DroneNerds Logo

DJI Mavic 3 Drone

CONTACT: Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 7867087807 caraf@dronenerds.com