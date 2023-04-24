Drone Nerds Will Showcase the Latest UAV Technology Advancements at the Annual Automation Conference.

Dania Beach, FL, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone solutions provider, will be present at the 2023 AUVSI XPONENTIAL conference in Denver, Colorado. The XPONENTIAL Summit, put together by AUVSI, is one of the largest autonomous technology conferences in the US. At this event, business leaders, developers, and manufacturers can come together and witness the latest trends to hit the market.

As one of the largest retailers and service providers of both consumer and enterprise drones, Drone Nerds will present trending UAV technology, including the latest releases from DJI, Ascent Aerosystems, Parrot, Freefly, AgEagle, and many more.

Drone Nerds is partnered with several leading drone manufacturers, including DJI, as its premier partner in North America. As part of its autonomous drone and fleet management solutions, Drone Nerds will showcase a variety of drone technology and payloads it offers within its suite of enterprise services.

Among the drone offerings Drone Nerds will display are the newly launched DJI Inspire 3, the DJI Matrice 300, Agras T-10, and Mavic 3 Enterprise; Parrot Anafi Ai and Anafi USA Gov; Autel Dragonfish; Sony Airpeak; Freefly Astro and Alta X, and many more. Drone Nerds will also display payload technology, like the DJI Zenmuse H20N, L1, and P1, as well as CZI offerings, like the MP130 Loudspeaker, TH4 Throwing Hook, IR10 Infrared Laser Zoom Searchlight, and LP12 Speaker for the DJI Mavic Series.

Each of these drones and payloads is implemented across various industries to aid in complex problem-solving. By collecting and aggregating crucial data, drones help users develop comprehensive insights and solutions for their businesses.

“With drones, we are finding new, better ways to operate in our daily workflows; drone technology is driving advancement and agility in various industries. As automation becomes the future, UAVs will help organizations discover new solutions for critical pain points,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.

Drone Nerds will be present at AUVSI with a team of drone solution experts to help educate and inform visitors of the potential drones have for impacting operations. Drone Nerds will be at AUVSI XPONENTIAL May 8-11 at booth number 3209.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

