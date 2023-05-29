Dania Beach, FL, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone solutions provider, will attend the 7th Annual Energy Drone and Robotics Summit in Houston, Texas. The Energy Drone & Robotics Summit is the largest event in the world for robotics, drones, data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

This three-day event brings together influential industrial, energy, and engineering leaders from around the globe. As one of the largest retailers and service providers of enterprise drone technology, Drone Nerds will participate in an educational session that teaches how organizations can implement and scale a successful UAV program. Brad Smith, Drone Nerds’ CRO, will cover what it takes to develop a drone program, including all the steps to manage a drone initiative from discovery to ongoing management, and the considerations needed to scale the program effectively.

Additionally, Drone Nerds will present trending UAV technology, including the latest releases from DJI, Ascent Aerosystems, Parrot, Freefly, AgEagle, and many more. As part of its autonomous drone and fleet management solutions, Drone Nerds will showcase a variety of drone technology and payloads it offers within its suite of enterprise services.

Among the drone offerings Drone Nerds will display are the newly launched DJI Inspire 3, the DJI Matrice 300, and Mavic 3 Enterprise; Parrot Anafi Ai and Anafi USA Gov; Autel Dragonfish; Sony Airpeak; Freefly Astro and Alta X, and many more. Drone Nerds will also display payload technology, like the DJI Zenmuse H20N, L1, and P1, as well as CZI offerings, like the MP130 Loudspeaker, TH4 Throwing Hook, IR10 Infrared Laser Zoom Searchlight, and LP12 Speaker for the DJI Mavic Series.

These drones and payloads are implemented across various industries to aid in complex problem-solving. By collecting and aggregating crucial data, drones help users develop comprehensive insights and solutions for their businesses.

“It’s exciting to see how quickly drones are becoming an integral component of everyday workflows. We’re excited to show organizations a tried-and-true roadmap for implementing a drone program.,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.

Drone Nerds will be present at EDRS with a team of drone solution experts to help educate and inform visitors of the potential drones have for impacting operations. Drone Nerds will be at EDRS June 12-14 at booth # 301 and is scheduled to present on June 12th.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

