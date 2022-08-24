Drone Nerds to Host Exclusive DJI Roadshow to Showcase the Latest DJI Commercial Offerings

Breaking News
Dania Beach, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone technology leader and DJI Enterprise Platinum Partner, will host a special UAV industry event on August 31, 2022, in North Miami. This exclusive, in-person roadshow is geared toward enterprises that benefit from commercial drone applications, like construction, real estate, inspection, energy and utilities, and many more. 

At the event, Drone Nerds will showcase some of DJI’s latest enterprise releases, like the Matrice 30 Series, which is a tool designed to make jobs faster, smarter and safer. Other releases that will be presented include the H20N payload camera, as well as the industry favorite, the Matrice 300 RTK platform. 

This first-hand view of the most popular commercial drone solutions will be hosted at the FIU Kovens Center from 10 am through 1 pm. Drone Nerds’ experts will offer flight demonstrations, consultation on unique payloads, and an unveiling of the latest offerings in their suite of solutions.

Drone Nerds will also provide an in-depth review of popular commercial UAVs on the market, including some of DJI’s most advanced technology and how it can impact operational performance and facilitate automation.

 Whether you have an existing UAV program or are in the discovery process, we invite you to view and experience the latest drones and payloads optimizing commercial flights. 

“DJI has innovated incredible drone platforms designed to optimize commercial operations. There are so many new solutions and innovations that DJI has developed in the last year that we know will help enterprise customers reach their goals,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO.

Those who wish to attend this event and enjoy a VIP experience can register by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/3CrIxKS.

                                                                                                        ###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com

CONTACT: Cara Ferreira
Drone Nerds
786-708-7807 x6772
caraf@dronenerds.com

